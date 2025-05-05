Breaking down the Chicago Bears’ top positions of need following the NFL draft

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold during a game at Soldier Field in Chicago last season. The Bears are still looking to see who they can pair opposite of Sweat on the defensive line this season. (Mark Busch)

Bears general manager Ryan Poles was busy this offseason. Not only did he try to make improvements from a 5-12 team. But he also looked for players who matched new head coach Ben Johnson and his coaching staff’s style.

Poles addressed a lot this season as the Bears expect to compete for a spot in the playoffs this fall. He first boosted both offensive and defensive lines near the start of free agency. Then Poles selected eight players in last month’s draft, adding some playmakers on both sides of the ball as well as players who can make an impact on the lines right away.

The moves aren’t likely done, though. Teams are always looking for ways to improve even with the NFL Draft in the books. The Bears will continue their offseason workouts over the next month and see if there is more they need to address with the limited salary cap space they have left.

So which positions are most concerning moving forward? Here’s a look.

Defensive end

One of the Bears’ major needs after free agency still remains one after the draft. Poles didn’t use any of his eight draft picks to add an edge rusher after signing Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year deal during free agency,

The Bears will now likely see whether what they have will fill the need and can pair nicely opposite of Montez Sweat. Odeyingbo could be the solution after he showed with the Colts. Last year’s fifth-round pick Austin Booker could also step in with a full offseason while this year’s second-round pick defensive tackle Shemar Turner has experience at edge.

According to our latest depth chart prediction, Odeyingbo will start opposite of Sweat while Booker, Dominique Robinson, Daniel Hardy and Jamree Kromah will all come off the bench. Although Odeyingbo is a projected starter, the Bears will need to pressure in waves in order to consistently affect opposing quarterbacks.

Poles could still make a move before training camp starts in July. Some veteran edge rushers could become available as a post-June 1 cut. If not then, Poles might look to make a trade near the trade deadline next season if the Bears show they are playoff contenders.

Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Byard III reacts with teammate Jaquan Brisker after making an interception against the Carolina Panthers last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Both Byard and Brisker have one year left on their contracts as the future at safety remains uncertain. (Scott Anderson)

Safety

The need at safety isn’t as urgent as it is at edge. Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker proved to be dependable starters while Jonathan Owens and Elijah Hicks are more than capable backups. But what the room looks like after 2025 is a question.

All four safeties have one year left on their contracts. Byard seamlessly joined the Bears last season and made an impact on and off the field. But there might be questions about his future as he turns 32 in August.

Brisker has shown great potential since Poles selected him in the second round of the 2022 draft. He’s started 35 games over three seasons, totaling 249 tackles, three interceptions and six sacks. But multiple concussions have kept Brisker off the field throughout his career, including one that forced him to miss the last 12 games of last year.

Poles didn’t spend much of the offseason addressing the safety position this offseason. He reportedly signed LSU’s Major Burns and Oregon’s Tysheem Johnson as undrafted free agents while Alex Cook signed a reserve/future contract in January.

With uncertainty moving forward, safety could be another spot where Poles makes a veteran signing heading into training camp.

Running back

The Bears entered the draft as a lock by many analysts to select a running back high in this year’s draft. Instead, Poles drafted Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai in the seventh round after the runs at running back never worked out with where the Bears had a selection.

Much like the pass rushers, the Bears will see what they have in the running back room. D’Andre Swift returns after an up-and-down season where he rushed for 959 yards and six touchdowns. He could benefit from being in Johnson’s offense and behind a revamped offensive line.

Poles will see whether the same could be said of Roschon Johnson, who the Bears thought highly of when they selected him in the fourth round in 2023. Monangai, Travis Homer and Ian Wheeler will also compete for snaps.

But it won’t hurt to bring in an experienced running back if one becomes available. The Bears will need to get the running game going to ease pressure off of quarterback Caleb Williams in his second season.