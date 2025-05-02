Examining the Chicago Bears’ depth chart following the NFL draft

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore follows his blockers during their game against the Seattle Seahawks last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Moore will be one of the Bears' top wide receiver threats this fall. (Mark Busch)

The latest stage of the NFL offseason is over. The draft has come and gone, and teams are moving forward with their offseason workouts.

The Bears’ offseason roster additions continued last weekend when general manager Ryan Poles drafted eight new players. Poles added some offensive weapons, highlighted by first-round pick tight end Colston Loveland, a couple of more offensive linemen and some defensive players that fit defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s system.

The 2025 roster is nearly complete. The Bears could make another free agent addition or two before the season begins. But for the most part, this is what the team will look like Week 1.

Head coach Ben Johnson said there’s no depth chart heading into minicamp as he wants every player to earn their spot. But here’s our updated look at the Bears’ depth chart following the NFL draft.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks for a receiver during their game against the New England Patriots last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Williams will return as the Bears' starter for a second straight year. (Mark Busch)

Quarterback

Starter: Caleb Williams

Backups: Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum, Austin Reed

The quarterback room might be the most-set of all positions. Williams returns as the starter, Bagent is the backup, Keenum provides veteran experience, and Reed will continue to develop.

Running back

Starters: D’Andre Swift

Backups: Roschon Johnson, Kyle Monangai, Travis Homer, Ian Wheeler

Many expected the Bears to take a running back early in the draft to compete with Swift. But the draft positioning didn’t work out, and the Bears took Monangai in the seventh round instead. Roschon Johnson, Monangai and Homer should compete for snaps and could benefit being in Ben Johnson’s offense. The Bears might also add a free agent to compete with Swift.

Wide receiver

Starters: DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III

Backups: Olamide Zaccheaus, Devin Duvernay, Tyler Scott, Miles Boykin, Maurice Alexander, Samori Toure, John Jackson

It seems the Bears might’ve gotten one of the best values in the draft by selecting Burden in the second round. Burden is as talented as a third wide receiver can be on a team with his ability to get open and pick up yards after the catch. Zaccheaus was a nice free agent signing, and Duvernay should be in the mix if he wins the kick return job. Scott has a chance to prove himself with a new coaching staff.

Tight end

Starter: Cole Kmet

Backups: Colston Loveland, Durham Smythe, Stephen Carlson, Joel Wilson, Jordan Murray

Kmet might be considered the starter, but there will be plenty of times that he and Loveland will be on the field at the same in 12-personnel. The two should complement each other well and create plenty of mismatches. Smythe will fit the role of pass blocker well.

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright looks into the stands as he comes onto the field before their preseason game against the Tennessee Titans a few years ago at Soldier Field in Chicago. Wright will be a starter, but it remains to be seen whether at left or right tackle. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Offensive line

Starters: Braxton Jones (LT), Joe Thuney (LG), Drew Dalman (C), Jonah Jackson (RG), Darnell Wright (RT)

Backups: Kiran Amegadjie (LT), Ryan Bates (LG), Chris Glaser (LG), Theo Benedet (LG), Doug Kramer Jr. (C), Luke Newman (C), Ricky Stromberg (C), Bill Murray (RG), Jordan McFadden (RG), Ozzy Trapilo (RT), Joshua Miles (RT)

Ben Johnson said the coaching staff would meet after the draft to figure out how they want to approach the starting five on the offensive line. Thuney, Dalman and Jackson should be locks in the interior. Jones likely won’t return to the field until training camp as he recovers from an ankle injury. That will give plenty of reps for Trapilo, Amegadjie or maybe even Wright at left tackle. Trapilo could impress at either left or right tackle during offseason workouts and force his way into a starting spot.

Defensive line

Starters: Montez Sweat (DE), Grady Jarrett (DT), Gervon Dexter (DT), Dayo Odeyingbo (DE)

Backups: Austin Booker (DE), Andrew Billings (DT), Shemar Turner (DT), Zacch Pickens (DT), Chris Williams (DT), Jonathan Ford (DT), Dominique Robinson (DE), Daniel Hardy (DE), Jamree Kromah (DE)

The Bears added depth to the interior of the defensive line by drafting Turner but didn’t address their need at edge opposite of Sweat. Poles could be banking on Odeyingbo taking a step in Allen’s defense or also consider moving Turner out, where he previously played at Texas A&M. Allen will be able to pressure from the middle in waves thanks to its depth and could get creative with Turner and Dexter.

Linebacker

Starters: Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Ruben Hyppolite II

Backups: Amen Ogbongbemiga, Carl Jones, Noah Sewell, Swayze Bozeman

Poles rewarded Edwards with a two-year contract extension after a good start to his Bears career. He and Edmunds return as defensive leaders. Hyppolite figures to jump into the role Jack Sanborn had last season where the Bears will mostly use two linebackers. But he could impress with his speed when he gets a chance to play.

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Gordon has locked in as a part of the Bears' future with a contract extension this offseason. (Mark Busch)

Cornerback

Starters: Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon (nickel)

Backups: Zah Frazier, Terell Smith, Josh Blackwell, Ameer Speed, Nick McCloud, Shaun Wade, Nahshon Wright

Cornerback might be the Bears’ deepest group. Jaylon Johnson and Gordon are both locked in to deals for the near future, and Frazier could be a nice addition with his speed and tall frame. Stevenson will try to have a comeback season under a new coaching staff after an up-and-down season last year.

Safety

Starters: Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker

Backups: Jonathan Owens, Elijah Hicks, Tarvarius Moore, Alex Cook

It was surprising that the Bears didn’t add a safety in the draft. Byard and Brisker are talented starters, and Owens and Hicks are good backups. But there’s uncertainty about the position’s future. Byard has one year left on his contract at 31 years old, and Brisker missed the last 12 games of last season with a concussion after a strong start to the year.

Special teams

Starters: Cairo Santos (K), Tory Taylor (P), Scott Daly (LS), Devin Duvernay (KR/PR)

Backups: Luther Burden III (PR), Josh Blackwell (PR)

The Bears have reportedly signed Michigan State’s Jonathan Kim as competition at kicker. The battle for punt return duties should be interesting to watch over the summer.