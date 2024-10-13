Chicago Bears vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live updates from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams warms-up before a game between the Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant/AP)

LONDON – For the first time in five years, the Chicago Bears are playing overseas Sunday morning. The Bears are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday morning from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Head coach Matt Eberflus, quarterback Caleb Williams and the rest of the Bears will try to move to 4-2 with a victory on Sunday. A win would be their third in a row. Jacksonville enters with a 1-4 record and a struggling defense.

Caleb Williams throws interception

The Bears defense appeared to have a turnover early in the second quarter when linebacker Tremaine Edmunds knocked the football from a Jaguars ball carrier. But upon further review, the refs ruled it an incomplete pass. The Bears defense was able to force a punt on the possession.

On the next Bears possession, the Bears faced a third-and-short and went with their jumbo package. They inserted two extra offensive linemen into the lineup. Williams faked a handoff to the running back and looked to throw deep for DJ Moore.

There appeared to be a window in the corner of the end zone, but Williams under-threw his target. Safety Andre Cisco came down with an interception in front of Moore. Williams hadn’t thrown an interception since Week 3.

Cole Kmet won’t go down, scores touchdown

Bears tight end Cole Kmet could not be stopped on his way to the end zone. Caleb Williams faked a pass twice to different targets, then saw Kmet wide open up the middle. It was an easy throw for Williams.

The play design was impressive, but the most impressive part was Kmet’s run after the catch. Kmet shed one blocker, then dragged another one with him on the way to the end zone. He scored while reaching out the football with one hand.

Kmet also served as the long snapper on the extra point following an injury to Scott Daly. The Bears lead, 7-3, early in the second quarter.

Cole Kmet said: “Get off me!” pic.twitter.com/w3RC73dBUA — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 13, 2024

Bears long snapper suffers apparent injury

Bears long snapper Scott Daly appeared to suffer an injury in the first quarter on Sunday. Following punter Tory Taylor’s second punt of the day, Daly was down on the field for several minutes. The Bears later reported that Daly has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Tight end Cole Kmet is the emergency long snapper. Still, Kmet is not very experienced in the role. Daly was already filling in for injured long snapper Patrick Scales, who has missed the first six games with a back injury. Prior to this season, Scales hadn’t missed a game since 2017.

Jaguars score first

The Bears lost the coin toss and received the opening kickoff. Caleb Williams and the offense went three-and-out on the first possession and had to punt.

Facing a third-and-goal from the 12-yard line, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence saw a wide open Gabe Davis in the end zone and zipped a pass toward him. It looked like a sure touchdown until Bears safety Elijah Hicks flew in and hit Davis hard. Davis couldn’t hold onto the football through the contact and the ball fell incomplete. Hicks is starting in place of Jaquan Brisker, who is out with a concussion.

The Jaguars settled for a field goal on their opening possession. Jacksonville leads, 3-0, in the first quarter.

Latest injury news

The Bears knew they would be without starting safety Jaquan Brisker, who didn’t travel with the team to London after suffering a concussion last week. Two other players also didn’t travel: cornerback Terell Smith (hip) and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin).

With Brisker out, backup safety Elijah Hicks is expected to start at safety.

But the team will also be without starting cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who injured his calf in practice this week. The Bears designated Stevenson as inactive on Sunday. Other inactives who will not dress for the game included Brisker, Smith, Pickens, guard Nate Davis, receiver Velus Jones Jr. and defensive end Dominique Robinson. Davis appears to be a healthy scratch.

Without Stevenson or Smith (who is usually the top backup at the position), the Bears are likely to start third-year pro Jaylon Jones in place of Stevenson.

Guard Teven Jenkins had been dealing with an ankle injury this week, but is expected to dress for the game.

How does traveling to London work?

Chicago Bears players stretch during a training session Thursday in Ware, England. (Sean Ryan/AP)

The NFL has played games overseas since 2007 and has been making a strong push to keep doing so. The league will double the minimum number of international games from four to eight beginning in 2025. Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Saturday that the league might consider holding a Super Bowl internationally in the future.

From a logistics standpoint, every team handles the trip differently. Some like to spend as little time as possible in London, while others – like the Bears – want as much time as possible to adjust to the time change.

The Bears spent the entire week just outside London, practicing at the team hotel on the outskirts of town. The Jaguars, meanwhile, always planned to leave for London on Thursday. Their flight, however, was delayed arriving by Hurricane Milton. They landed in the early morning hours on Friday and canceled their Friday practice. Jacksonville instead held a practice Saturday, the day prior to the game.

The Bears might have an advantage just by the fact that their bodies have had way more time to adjust to the six-hour time difference.

What to expect from the Jaguars

Jacksonville might have the worst defense in the NFL. Statistically, they have the worst passing defense. That looks like a good opportunity for Williams to keep rolling.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the offense have found way to score points. Rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. might be Jacksonville’s best weapon right now.

For the Bears, receiver DJ Moore called his quarterback “bossy” this week, but he meant it in a good way. Williams, five games into his NFL career, is taking more control of the Bears’ offense. He’s finding more success in no huddle looks as well.

Here are the top five storylines to watch in the game. Silvy thinks this game could be a passport to the playoffs for the Bears. Read his full weekly column here.

What else is happening this week?

Here’s what else was happening at the Bears’ temporary headquarters in London.

