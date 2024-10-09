Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren says goal remains to build new stadium in Chicago beginning in 2025

A rendering of what the Bears' proposed new stadium in Chicago would look like. (Photo provided.)

Chicago Bears team president and CEO Kevin Warren said Wednesday that the team’s quest for a new stadium remains focused on the Chicago lakefront. Warren, speaking from the team hotel prior to an overseas game in London, noted that the goal remains to begin construction on a new stadium in 2025.

The Bears released renderings in April of a potential new stadium just south of their current home at Soldier Field. The total cost of the stadium plan, including necessary infrastructure investments, would likely come with a $5 billion price tag. The team says it will commit $2 billion to the project.

“That museum campus is fantastic, and especially with the backdrop of Chicago and the architecture of that city,” said Warren. “That remains our focus at this point in time.”

Since Warren and the Bears unveiled their plans in April, not much has changed in the political landscape. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has been a supporter of the Bears’ plans to stay in the city, but the team’s funding plan hinges on receiving approval from the state legislature. Governor JB Pritzker has been skeptical when asked about funding a new stadium for the Bears.

The next step is to “get approval from a political standpoint,” Warren said on Wednesday.

The Bears need the legislature to extend the bonds previously issued by the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority for the construction of Guaranteed Rate Field in 1989 and for the renovation of Soldier Field in 2002.

With the Illinois legislature out of session for the summer, not much has changed in recent months. The legislature is expected to return for its veto session in November and for an additional session early next year.

The Bears still own the 326-acre site of the former Arlington International Racecourse. But Warren says the team remains focused on the city of Chicago.

“This is a long journey,” Warren said. “This takes time. I’ve been there before. We’re exactly where I thought we would be at this point in time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.