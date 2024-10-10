Chicago Bears injury report: Left guard Teven Jenkins sits out practice Thursday

Teven Jenkins Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins warms up before playing against the Minnesota Vikings Oct. 15, 2023, in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

WARE, England – Chicago Bears starting left guard Teven Jenkins sat out practice Thursday due to an ankle injury he suffered Sunday vs. the Panthers. Jenkins had been listed as a limited participant a day earlier on the team’s injury report.

The Bears held a full practice at Hanbury Manor on the outskirts of London on Thursday. They will have one more practice on Friday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

The Bears have already ruled out safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip). Those three did not travel with the team to London.

When Jenkins went down last week, the Bears used guard Bill Murray in his spot at left guard.

“Bill is someone who has worked hard and the results paid off right there,” Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said. “With the way the scenario played out where we needed Bill to step in at left guard, we were able to pick up right where we left off.”

Additionally, cornerback Kyler Gordon (heel) was upgraded from a limited participant on Wednesday to a full participant Thursday. Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis took Thursday off for an extra day of rest. Defensive end Jacob Martin remains on injured reserve, but participated in practice for the second day in a row. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was limited by a calf injury.

Jaguars delay flight due to Hurricane Milton

The Jaguars were originally scheduled to depart Thursday and arrive in London with enough time to hold a practice on Friday. Hurricane Milton, however, has changed those plans.

The deadly storm has wreaked havoc on the state of Florida, making landfall as a Category 3 storm. The Jaguars were forced to delay their departure on Thursday. They canceled Friday’s practice at their hotel outside London and rescheduled for Saturday. They will face the Bears the following day at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sunday’s game will be the Jaguars’ 12th game in London. Jacksonville is spending a week across the pond, too. The Jaguars have back-to-back games in London with a matchup against New England in Week 7.