Chicago Bears wrap up final practice in London; CB Tyrique Stevenson listed as doubtful

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, center, drinks some water during practice Friday in Ware, England. The Bears will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung/AP)

WARE, England – The Chicago Bears could be without starting cornerback Tyrique Stevenson on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Stevenson injured his calf during practice Thursday and did not practice Friday when the team took the practice field on the outskirts of London.

“It was just a plant, point and drive,” head coach Matt Eberflus said of Stevenson’s injury. “He felt something in his calf. We took him out of practice there. He’s been rehabbing it the last so many hours since it happened, and we’ll see where it goes.”

The Bears were already down one starter in their secondary before their flight even touched down in England. The team ruled out safety Jaquan Brisker days ago due to a concussion he suffered last week against the Carolina Panthers. Brisker didn’t travel with the team to London. Backup Elijah Hicks, a third-year pro, is expected to fill in for Brisker.

So if Stevenson doesn’t play on Sunday, the Bears will be down two starters in the back end of their defense. Eberflus said its unclear if Stevenson will even test out his calf prior to the game Sunday. It will depend how he feels over the next 48 hours.

Cornerback Terell Smith, who is the top backup at the position, also didn’t travel to London. Smith has been out several weeks with a hip injury. If Stevenson doesn’t play on Sunday, the Bears could find themselves with Jaylon Jones starting at cornerback. Jones is a third-year pro with only four starts in his NFL career. They also have backup corner Josh Blackwell available.

Asked about Jones, Eberflus said he has a lot of confidence in the former undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss in 2022.

“He’s played for us a bunch and he’s one of those guys, like Elijah, that’s been in our system,” Eberflus said. “He knows it in and out, and the coaches have been with those guys in the technique and the fundamentals are there. They’re going to stand on solid ground relative to that, and the other guys trust them, too, because they’ve been in there and produced and have played for us.”

The Bears have two cornerbacks on the practice squad – Ameer Speed and Reddy Steward – who they could call up to the active roster for additional depth. But the depth at corner could be thin if the team suffers any more injuries Sunday.

Elsewhere, starting left guard Teven Jenkins (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Friday and is listed as questionable for the game.

Jenkins injured his ankle during last week’s win over Carolina. He left the game early and did not return. Jenkins practiced early in the week, then sat out Thursday before being limited Friday. When Jenkins exited last week’s game, backup Bill Murray filled in at left guard. He would likely do so again if Jenkins can’t play Sunday.

Defensive end Jacob Martin (toe) returned to practice this week but, as of Friday, remains on injured reserve. The Bears listed Martin as questionable.

Friday marked the Bears’ final practice at the team hotel outside of London. The Bears will have an off day Saturday before Sunday’s game against Jacksonville. The Jaguars had to push their flight back due to Hurricane Milton and didn’t arrive in London until around 4 a.m. local time on Friday. They will hold just one practice on Saturday.