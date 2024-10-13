Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams is feeling ‘bossy’ and finding success in no-huddle looks

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams smiles on the bench in the closing minutes after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Scott Anderson)

WARE, England – Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is about to hit the international stage. When the Bears take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Williams will be in the spotlight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Williams has been no stranger to travel. He visited Paris over the offseason. Seeing new cultures is something the 22-year-old loves to do.

“It’s something I enjoy, and it helps me reset,” Williams said.

This, of course, is a business trip. The No. 1 overall draft pick appears to be hitting his stride too. He’s coming off maybe his best game yet as a pro, throwing for 304 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers during last week’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

His teammates are noticing his ever increasing understanding of the playbook and that the rookie quarterback isn’t afraid to direct his teammates.

Star receiver DJ Moore, who caught both of Williams’ touchdown passes last week, joked this week that as Williams has grown more comfortable, he has become more demanding on the field.

“He’s been bossy lately, telling us that we need to be on the details,” Moore said this week at the team’s hotel outside of London.

Rest assured Bears fans, it’s the good kind of bossy.

“What I mean by bossy is, we don’t hit something in practice, he’s going to tell us how we need to run it,” Moore said. “We just look at him and be like, ‘OK.’ When we get out there in the game, you just better make sure it works, because he’s going to have some words for you if you don’t.

“That’s him being a leader.”

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said that’s part of the quarterback’s job as the leader of the offense. The best quarterbacks have control of the offense at their fingertips.

Williams is getting there, even just five games into his NFL career. Passing game coordinator Thomas Brown believes it’s most evident when the Bears go no-huddle.

That’s a wrinkle they’ve used successfully in each of their last two games. When the Bears see a matchup they like or they believe they can take advantage of, they aren’t afraid to go with some tempo in order to keep the defense from substituting. It worked last week and led directly to Williams’ first touchdown pass to Moore.

That takes a lot of trust in the quarterback, and it only works if the offense keeps moving the football. The Bears are giving Williams plenty of freedom within the offense.

“He has some freedom to be able to get out of certain plays,” Brown said. “Some of it’s controlled by Shane upstairs from a headset standpoint, but I think being able to see him operate that way with the tempo, take advantage of it, make some of the big-time throws he made last week, it’s showing he’s getting more comfortable in our offense.”

Expect the Bears to keep doing that when they see advantages. Sunday could be another good opportunity against a Jaguars defense that ranks last among 32 teams in passing yards per game.

The Bears are going to keep trusting their quarterback. Nobody said bossy was a bad thing.

“It can be seen in a good way when it comes to taking control and having command, having a leadership approach,” Brown said.