Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live updates from Soldier Field

CHICAGO – Quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears return to action Sunday with a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field.

Head coach Matt Eberflus and his team are looking to move to 2-2 on the season with a win. The Rams are also 1-2 after three weeks. They’re coming off a big win over their rival San Francisco 49ers last week.

Below is everything Bears fans need to know ahead of the game. Stay here all game long for live updates.

Bears announce inactive players

The Bears announced six inactive players ahead of Sundays game.

Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., fullback Khari Blasingame, defensive end Dominique Robinson, cornerback Terell Smith, guard Bill Murray and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens are inactive and will not play on Sunday. Blasingame, Smith and Pickens have all been dealing with injuries.

That means that receiver Keenan Allen, defensive tackle Andrew Billings and safety Kevin Byard – who were all questionable to play – are active and will dress for the game.

The latest on Keenan Allen

Allen has been dealing with a heel injury for the last few weeks. He sat out in Weeks 2 and 3 after catching four passes for 29 yards in the season opener.

Allen said on Friday that he has been dealing with the same heel injury since last season. The heel injury flared up again late in training camp and Allen has been managing the pain since. He was optimistic on Friday that he won’t be dealing with the injury all season.

Bears right tackle Darnell Wright has been working his way through a back injury. The Bears made some contingency plans at right tackle this week, but it appears that Wright will be good to go.

What to expect from the Rams

The Rams defense currently ranks last in the NFL in yards allowed per game. This could be a big opportunity for the Bears offense to get right. Here are the top five storylines to watch ahead of the game.

Matthew Stafford will be quarterbacking the Rams, but top receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are not playing due to injury. The Rams still found a way to beat the 49ers last week without them. Running back Kyren Williams has played well through the first three weeks. Williams scored two touchdowns last week vs. the 49ers.

Can the Bears offense figure it out?

The Bears’ offensive veterans had some thoughts for offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Here’s what they had to say this week at Halas Hall.

The Bears run game has not been good through the first three weeks of the season. It currently ranks 31st among 32 NFL teams.

Williams threw for 363 passing yards on 33 of 52 completions last week, but the Bears probably don’t want their rookie quarterback throwing the football 50-plus times per game. With Allen back, Williams should have another weapon at his disposal.

Silvy believes that Eberflus should be on the hot seat after last week’s loss to the Colts. Read his full column here.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what other news came out of Halas Hall this week.

