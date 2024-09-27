Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams: 5 storylines to watch in Week 4

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams prepares to take a snap against the Houston Texans on Sept. 15 in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay/AP)

LAKE FOREST – The Chicago Bears return home this week looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

Head coach Matt Eberflus and his team take on Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Soldier Field. Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is coming off a career-high 363 passing yards during last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Rams have won three consecutive games against the Bears. These two franchises haven’t played since the season opener in 2021.

Sunday’s game will kick off at noon and will be broadcast on Fox. Here are the top five storylines to watch.

1. Can the Bears’ offense rebound?

Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron met with his veteran leaders this week. Those leaders had some thoughts on how to fix the offense.

The Bears’ offense certainly needs fixing. The run game appears to be broken. Starting running back D’Andre Swift has only 68 rushing yards in three games. Last week, the Bears faced a Colts team that entered the game as the worst-ranked run defense, and the Bears still couldn’t run the ball.

For Waldron, it all starts with clear communication.

“The goal of this is everything getting on the same page, being in sync, being one, and we’re headed in that direction,” Waldron said this week.

The Rams rank dead last among 32 NFL teams, allowing 425.7 yards per game. They rank 31st against the run and 29th against the pass. The Rams have allowed a receiver to rack up 120 yards or more in each of the first three games (Jameson Williams in Week 1, Marvin Harrison Jr. in Week 2 and Jauan Jennings in Week 3).

This defense is vulnerable. Waldron and the Bears need to find a way to exploit it.

2. Matthew Stafford is a tough challenge

Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. (John Cordes/AP)

The Bears are catching the Rams at a good time. Top receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are injured. Neither played in Week 3. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is healthy, but he’s missing his top two weapons.

That bodes well for the Bears’ defense. Still, Stafford threw for 221 yards last week in a win over San Francisco. Tutu Atwell was the top receiver last week with 93 yards on four catches.

The Bears know Stafford still is dangerous. Williams certainly admires the way he plays.

“He knows where people are going to be,” Williams said. “He knows where the defensive players are going to be, so he can move them on a string.”

Stafford’s most famous no-look pass came on the game-winning drive in Super Bowl LVI against Cincinnati. The Bears know he’s capable of tricking defenders with his eyes and whipping the football the other direction.

Bears center Coleman Shelton saw it up close over the past five seasons with the Rams.

“The more you practice with him, the less you were surprised by all the great stuff he did,” Shelton told Shaw Local News Network. “Obviously, all of his no-look passes are incredible. You don’t realize that when you’re blocking for him, and then you see it on film and it’s like, that was pretty cool.”

3. What to make of running back situation

The Bears need to figure out the run game. Swift has had a tough go. Second-year running back Roschon Johnson made some nice plays last week against the Colts. Khalil Herbert, meanwhile, has been primarily used as a goal-line back.

“It’s the rhythm of the run game, staying connected on our first- and second-level blocks right there, backs involved right there as far as trusting it,” Waldron said. “There’s been flashes. We’ve done a great job in our practice reps, we’ve done a great job in our preseason reps, but the reality is we haven’t performed up to our standards.”

Johnson could see more action this week after a good performance in Indy. Swift, who the Bears paid a big contract in the offseason, still will be the lead back, but it might behoove the Bears to mix it up.

The Rams are another bad run defense. They’re allowing 177 rushing yards per game and more than 5 yards per carry. That should play to the Bears’ advantage, if the Bears can pull together a competent rushing attack.

4. Who steps up at wide receiver?

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze celebrates his touchdown catch Sunday against the Colts in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy/AP)

Last week, rookie Rome Odunze had a big game with a career-high 112 yards and a touchdown on six catches. Veteran Keenan Allen is working his way back from a heel injury and is expected to play for the first time since Week 1.

The Rams have been gashed through the air in the first three weeks. Their defense ranks dead last in allowing 9.4 yards per completion. In three games, they’ve allowed three separate 120-plus yard performances from a wide receiver. Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald are long gone. This is a Rams defense that is starting three rookies.

Somebody at the wide receiver position is bound to have a big game – it’s just a question of who. DJ Moore leads the Bears in receptions and receiving yards, but has yet to find the end zone.

The Rams rank last in opposing quarterback time to throw. QBs are averaging 3.06 seconds to throw against the Rams. But the Rams also haven’t faced an offensive line that has struggled as much as the Bears’, so maybe that changes this week.

In theory, Williams should have time to throw. If he does, it could be a big day for the wide receivers.

5. McVay vs. Eberflus

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches his team during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Eberflus has taken some heat early on this season. His offense is struggling. His biggest hire, Waldron, is off to a shaky start. His in-game challenges and timeout usage have been questionable.

Eberflus can’t afford a bad game against McVay. McVay has been one of the best coaches in the NFL since he took over in Los Angeles in 2017. He has had just one losing season, and the Rams have won a Super Bowl and made another Super Bowl appearance.

This game probably will come down to McVay’s offense vs. Eberflus’ defense. With McVay the Rams are always dangerous, even without Kupp and Nacua. To win this game, the Bears will need their defense to step up with a turnover or two. Eberflus is going to have to call a blitz at the right time.

Eberflus is one of the best X’s and O’s defensive coaches in the NFL. And going up against McVay presents one of his toughest challenges of the season.