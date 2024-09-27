Chicago Bears injury report: Listed as questionable, WR Keenan Allen expected to play Sunday

Keenan Allen Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen warms up during veteran minicamp on June 5 in Lake Forest. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but the Bears fully expect to have Allen available for the game.

Allen has been dealing with a heel injury since training camp. He played in the Week 1 win over Tennessee, but sat out in Week 2 and Week 3.

Allen said he’s dealing with a bone spur in his heel. It’s the same injury that caused him to miss the final four games of the 2023 season when he was with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The injury flared up again in mid-August during training camp and Allen has been managing it since. Allen said he tweaked it again in Week 1 on a deep ball from quarterback Caleb Williams in the end zone at Soldier Field.

“It was just a heel at that point, just like a bruise, kind of like a spur on the heel,” Allen said. “Tried to stop in the end zone and then it went to the plantar fasciitis.”

It was just a heel at that point, just like a bruise, kind of like a spur on the heel. Tried to stop in the end zone and then it went to the plantar fasciitis.” — Keenan Allen, Bears wide receiver

Asked if he expects to be dealing with the injury all season, Allen said he doesn’t think that’s the case.

“Nah, that’s why we’ve been playing it safe, just going day-by-day with it, week-by-week, seeing how it feels,” Allen said. “Last week we just decided to sit it out and still playing it day-by-day.”

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus expects Allen to play Sunday against the Rams.

“Looked good [in practice Friday],” Eberflus said. “He’s been working back in the whole week, and yeah, so we anticipate that.”

Allen called the injury “irritating” and said it’s mostly from “wear and tear.”

Allen had four catches for 29 yards in the season opener. The Bears traded for the 12th-year veteran wide receiver in March, sending a fourth-round pick to the Chargers.

Other injury news

The Bears ruled out three players on Friday ahead of Sunday’s game. Tight end Stephen Carlson (collarbone), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip) will not play in the game.

In addition to Allen, defensive tackle Andrew Billings (knee) and safety Kevin Byard (back) are questionable. Billings said Friday that he expects to play.

Right tackle Darnell Wright (back) and receiver Rome Odunze (hip) both returned to full participation and hold no injury designations ahead of Sunday’s game.

With Wright healthy, Eberflus said he expects the Bears to use the same starting five along the offensive line as last week in Indianapolis.