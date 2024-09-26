Chicago Bears players had some advice for Shane Waldron, here’s what they told him in team meeting

Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron smiles after watching quarterback Caleb Williams engineer a scoring drive during a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 17 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron walked into a meeting this week with his veteran leaders. Those leaders had thoughts, and they weren’t afraid to share them.

Since Matt Eberflus became the head coach in 2022, the Bears have held leadership council meetings on both sides of the ball. The group is pretty big and includes more players than just the team captains.

On the offensive end, it includes numerous leaders such as tight end Cole Kmet, quarterback Caleb Williams, receiver DJ Moore and 40-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis. After three poor performances offensively, the leaders had some feedback for Waldron.

“Sometimes, as the coach coming in, you might be walking on eggshells,” Lewis said. “I just kind of put that to bed. Nobody’s sensitive in here. We want to win games just as bad as you do. It’s a collaborative effort. This is not Pop Warner. We work together, side by side, to get things done.”

One of only three active NFL players in his 40s (the others being Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Cardinals kicker Matt Prater), Lewis has seen some things over his 19-year NFL career. He’s been on winning teams and he’s been on losing teams. He knows how the league works.

“This game, man, you either expose others or get exposed,” Lewis said.

On Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field, Lewis will set the NFL record for the most appearances by a tight end. It will be his 272nd career regular season game, surpassing longtime Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.

Lewis, primarily a blocker nowadays, might not catch a lot of passes anymore. But when he speaks, his peers listen. And Lewis has never been afraid to speak his mind.

This was his message to Waldron.

“From the oldest guy in the room – being me – to the youngest guy, don’t feel like you can’t coach us,” Lewis said. “I want to be coached. I want to be great. This is not, you know, this is not for play. This is our job. We understand that. It’s a stressful, production-based business and we’ve all got to be doing the same things or everybody gets fired. Ego is supposed to be left at the door. That’s what it’s about. He’s very receptive to that.”

There are plenty of questions surrounding the Bears offense right now. The run game has been almost nonexistent, ranking 31st among 32 teams in yards per game and yards per carry. The passing game couldn’t do much the first two weeks, then possibly found some mojo during the second half last week against Indianapolis.

There was plenty to criticize in that Colts game. Notably, the Bears faced a first-and-goal inside the 5-yard line and couldn’t score on four straight run plays. The fourth-down attempt lost 12 yards.

Meeting with the media for the first time since the game on Thursday, Waldron pinned the blame squarely on his shoulders. Speaking of the fourth-down play, Waldron noted that the offense needed to get to the line of scrimmage sooner on that play.

“Without getting into all the specifics right there, schematically, on every single play, just knowing the bottom line there, I’ve got to put us in a better position,” Waldron said.

The Bears need to figure out the run game fast. Otherwise, Williams will need to get used to throwing the ball 50-plus times per game. With a shaky offensive line, that’s probably not what the Bears want for their rookie quarterback.

Waldron commended his leaders for coming in this week and looking for solutions. Lewis said that Waldron put a number of plays up on the board and noted that these were the plays where he, Waldron, could’ve done a better job.

At the very least, players will appreciate that honest self-reflection. Lewis noted that while the coaches play a big part in how this all works, it comes down to the players executing in the game.

“It’s about us as teammates being on the same page because that’s who is [playing] in between those lines,” Lewis said. “I think the coaches are doing a good job of having an open-door policy.”

Waldron is moving forward. The Bears have a matchup with a Rams team that is giving up 425.7 yards per game through the first three weeks (dead last among 32 teams).

If the Bears can’t move the football against the Rams, the frustration in Chicago is only going to grow.

“I’m not going to live in the past, but I’m going to learn from it,” Waldron said. “I’m going to move forward, and I believe in that. I’m not going to flinch or blink on any of those things. I’m looking forward for a solution to everything that we’ve been through.”