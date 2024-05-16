Land Conservancy of McHenry County invites public to participate in garden planting

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County invites members of the public to a garden planting event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at the Apple Creek Food Forest in Woodstock. (Photo provided by The Land Conservancy of McHenry County)

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County invites members of the public to a garden planting event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at the Apple Creek Food Forest in Woodstock. This free event is limited to 20 participants. Registration is required at conservemc.org by May 19.

Milpa gardening is an indigenous style of gardening in which species are selected for mutual benefits like attracting pollinators, providing shade and building soil structure. The garden will help build soil health and fertility before planting shrubs and trees in the fall.

The planting will take place with the guidance of Gina Roxas, executive director of the Trickster Cultural Center. The mix of seeds to be planted contains over 40 species donated by GreenCover, a company that provides seeds for cover crops. To qualify for their First Acre program, the conservancy will donate half of the garden’s produce to the Woodstock Food Pantry and other local organizations.

Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and to get messy. Light refreshments will be served after the demonstration. Parking at the site is limited, so guests may need to park within the Apple Creek subdivision, a short walk from the demonstration space.

For questions or to volunteer to help with the Milpa garden maintenance or harvesting, email gmadsen@conservemc.org.