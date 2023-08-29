Chicago Bears trade for Orland Park native Dan Feeney, per reports

The Bears have reportedly traded for Miami Dolphins interior offensive lineman Dan Feeney. Multiple reports indicated that the Bears were adding help on the interior.

According to ESPN, the Bears are exchanging a 2024 sixth-round draft pick for Feeney.

The Bears are in a tough spot on the offensive line. With the Sept. 10 season opener looming, much of the offensive line is injured. Only two regular starters, left tackle Braxton Jones and interior lineman Cody Whitehair, played in the preseason finale last weekend against the Bills.

Left guard Teven Jenkins, right guard Nate Davis and right tackle Darnell Wright sat out the game. So, too, did backup Lucas Patrick, who can play both guard spots and center.

Feeney, an Orland Park native who played high school ball at Sandburg, is entering his seventh year in the NFL. He played four seasons with the Chargers and spent the past two years with the Jets. He can play both guard positions and tackle.

Trading a sixth-round pick will still leave the Bears with seven projected draft picks next spring, including two first-round picks and two fourth-round picks.