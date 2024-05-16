Car crashes into Ormsby Motors in Crystal Lake

A man clears debris behind Ormsby Motors in Crystal Lake on May 16, 2024, after a car struck the building. (Claire O'Brien)

A car crashed into Ormsby Motors in downtown Crystal Lake Thursday afternoon.

The car hit the back of the building at about 1:45 p.m. and was removed within about a half-hour, said Grant Ormsby, who was working at the site.

At about 4 p.m., workers were covering up a hole in the back of the building after the car was removed.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

A ComEd spokesperson said crews went to the scene but found electrical equipment wasn’t affected. A Nicor spokesperson said the utility company wasn’t involved in the incident.

