Live updates: Chicago Bears 2024 free agency news and notes

Ryan Poles Bears general manager Ryan Poles walks on the field prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10 in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

The phones will begin ringing at 11 a.m. Monday.

NFL free agency doesn’t technically begin until 3 p.m. Wednesday, but agents and teams can begin conversations Monday. Deals will be struck and news will start leaking out shortly after the “legal tamper period” begins 11 a.m. Monday. No deals can become official until 3 p.m. Wednesday at the earliest.

With more than $63 million in available salary cap space for the 2024 season, general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears have the fourth-most money to spend this offseason. If they want, the Bears could be big spenders this week.

Below is everything Bears fans need to know ahead of free agency. Stay here all week long, too, for live updates from Halas Hall and across the league.

What are the Bears looking for in free agency?

Last year, the Bears spent big money at linebacker, defensive and and offensive guard in free agency. They brought in linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (four years, $72 million), linebacker TJ Edwards (three years, $19.5 million), defensive end DeMarcus Walker (three years, $21 million) and guard Nate Davis (three years, $30 million).

But last year the Bears were coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history in 2022. They had a pretty bare roster to build upon.

Since taking over as GM in 2022, Poles has always been selective with where he spends his money. That is likely to remain the case this time around. Don’t expect a massive spending spree.

Still, the Bears could be looking to make additions in key spots: along the defensive line, at wide receiver, at safety and possibly at center. Here’s a look at the Bears’ top positions of need entering free agency.

Are the Bears going to trade Justin Fields?

Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks for a receiver as Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson pressures him during a game on Dec. 10 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Maybe the biggest question mark facing the Bears this week isn’t about a potential free agent. It’s about whether the team will trade quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears appear destined to select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall draft pick. Whether they take USC’s Caleb Williams (as most people expect), North Carolina’s Drake Maye or someone else, the most likely scenario feels like they will be finding a new quarterback in the draft.

For the Bears, it might’ve been ideal to trade Fields before free agency, when more teams were weighing their options at quarterback. That, however, did not come to pass. Instead, the Bears will likely have to wait and see what happens with top free agents Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson. Once those first few dominoes fall, the Bears might have a better idea of what the market for Fields looks like.

Could a trade happen this week? Maybe. But the trade market remains fluid.

[ Franchise tag Jaylon Johnson? Trade Justin Fields? It’s a big week for Chicago Bears ]

Who are some of the top free agents?

Quarterbacks will always dominate the conversation. Cousins, Wilson, Baker Mayfield and Ryan Tannehill highlight this year’s free agent group. As discussed above, what happens at QB will affect the Fields trade market.

But other positions are much deeper than the quarterback position in free agency. Defensive tackle and pass rusher are two of them. Former Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones could be the top defender on the market. Former Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter will also command a huge contract. A team looking for a top pass rusher will have options: Hunter, Jonathan Greenard, Bryce Huff and Chase Young, to name a few.

One interesting position to watch will be running back, where there are some big names available. Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard are all free agents. Will those running backs find the huge contracts they’re looking for? With teams more and more hesitant to pay running backs top dollar, it might be tough.

[ Which top NFL free agents could be a fit for Chicago Bears? ]

Does Jaylon Johnson’s new contract affect the Bears’ spending?

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson wraps up Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner during a game on Dec. 24 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Bears signed top cornerback Jaylon Johnson to a four-year, $76 million contract extension Thursday. That isn’t likely to limit the Bears’ spending in free agency, though.

Johnson’s new deal, per OverTheCap.com, is structured so that only $13 million counts against the Bears’ 2024 salary cap (future years will cost $21 million). Even after the deal, the Bears have more than $63 million in space available for 2024. After factoring in what they’ll have to set aside for draft picks, they effectively have $51 million to spend in free agency.

In no way will Johnson’s new deal limit Poles’ spending power during free agency.