Chicago Bears free agency recap: RB D’Andre Swift joins Bears on 3-year, $24.5 million contract

Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift looks on during a game against the Buffalo Bills. Swift reportedly agreed to a three-year, $24.5 million contract with the Bears on Monday. (Chris Szagola/AP)

On the first day of NFL free agency negotiations Monday, the Bears landed free agent running back D’Andre Swift to bolster their rushing attack.

Swift reportedly agreed to a three-year, $24.5 million contract with the Bears. The free agent negotiation period began at 11 a.m. Monday, but none of the contracts reported Monday can become official until 3 p.m. Wednesday at the earliest.

Swift is one of a number of top running backs on the free agent market this year. He’s likely to become the Bears’ starting running back, even though the team still has Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson under contract. Swift’s deal reportedly includes $15 million in guaranteed money.

Swift, 25, is fresh off a 1,000-yard season as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles last season. Prior to that, he spent the previous three seasons playing for the Detroit Lions, one of the Bears’ NFC North Division foes.

In Detroit, Swift often shared the spotlight with other running backs. In Philadelphia last season, he was the go-to back for the Eagles. He ran for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns on 229 attempts. He also caught 39 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown. His versatility as both a traditional runner and as a pass catcher was likely enticing for Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus.

Herbert began last season as the lead back for the Bears, but he also shared duties with Johnson and D’Onta Foreman (who is a free agent). Herbert has one year remaining on his current contract.

The running back market was one of the most intriguing to watch in free agency. Top running back Saquon Barkley signed with the Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million deal. The Packers signed Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal. The Titans signed Tony Pollard to a three-year, $24 million deal.

Justin Jones signs with Arizona

Former Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones is signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals, according to the NFL Network’s Peter Schrager.

Jones, 27, spent the past two seasons with the Bears. During his time in Chicago, he started in all 34 regular season games. A 6-foot-3, 309-pound defensive tackle who disrupted things on the interior, Jones totaled 4.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss during the 2023 season.

DT Justin Jones has agreed to terms with the Arizona Cardinals, per source.



3 years, $30.1M, $19.75M Guaranteed. @nflnetwork @NFLonFOX #frenzy #first — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 11, 2024

His departure leaves a hole in the Bears’ starting lineup at defensive tackle. Andrew Billings has one defensive tackle spot locked down, but the other one is now up in the air. Rookies Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens served in reserve roles last season. It’s possible one of them could step into the starting lineup.

It’s also possible the Bears could be looking to bring in a free agent to take Jones’ spot.