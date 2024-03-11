Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson find new homes. What about Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields?

Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks for a receiver during a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 26 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The two biggest quarterback dominoes of NFL free agency have fallen. Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson have new homes.

Wilson agreed to a new deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers late Sunday night. Wilson is expected to sign a deal worth just over $1 million, while Denver remains on the hook to pay the $38 million they owe Wilson this season.

Then on Monday, Cousins agreed to a free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons gave Cousins a four-year, $180 million contract, which includes $100 million in guaranteed money, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Compensation update: Falcons are giving QB Kirk Cousins a four-year, $180 million deal including $100 million guaranteed, per source. It’s $45 million per average per year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Wilson and Cousins were two of the best free agent quarterbacks remaining. On Sunday, Tampa Bay re-signed Baker Mayfield, who also could’ve become a free agent.

So that begs the question: What will happen with Bears quarterback Justin Fields?

Two weeks ago, Bears general manager Ryan Poles stood before reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine and said he wanted to “do right” by Fields. He didn’t discount the idea that the Bears might trade Fields. In fact, he did the opposite – making it clear that a trade was a very real possibility.

“No one wants to live in grey [areas], I know that’s uncomfortable,” Poles said. “I wouldn’t want to be in that situation either.”

No one wants to live in grey [areas], I know that’s uncomfortable. I wouldn’t want to be in that situation either.” — Ryan Poles, Bears general manager

The Bears hold the No. 1 overall draft pick and could select USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who is widely considered the best prospect in the draft.

For the Bears, it would’ve made sense to try to trade Fields before free agency began, but it doesn’t appear that the trade market for the 25-year-old quarterback is quite as strong as some hoped. No trade emerged prior to the free agent negotiating period, which opened at 11 a.m. Monday.

Some speculated that Atlanta could’ve been a good landing place for Fields, who is a Georgia native. It appears that the Falcons prefer to pay the 35-year-old Cousins, who is coming off an Achilles tendon tear, more than $100 million in guaranteed money. Age and injury aside, Cousins is a much more proven quarterback than Fields.

Now, Mayfield, Wilson and Cousins have likely taken up starting spots for three organizations that needed a quarterback. The number of teams that both need a quarterback and aren’t selecting high enough in the draft to grab one is dwindling.

Right now, that list might consist solely of Minnesota, Las Vegas and Denver. Even those teams, all three of whom are just outside the top 10 in the draft order, are within striking distance if they want to trade up in the draft for a rookie quarterback.

It’s looking like there are few teams that might want Fields as a starting quarterback. At this point, unless one of those three teams call, Fields might wind up being a backup somewhere in 2024.

Could the Giants want him behind Daniel Jones? Seattle with Geno Smith? Tennessee, who just drafted an unproven Will Levis a year ago?

If Poles is set on trading Fields, the return could be significantly less than some fans had hoped for. The Patriots traded Mac Jones, who New England drafted four spots after the Bears took Fields in 2021, to the Jacksonville Jaguars over the weekend. The return was a 2024 sixth-round draft pick (No. 192 overall).

Would the Bears settle for a sixth-round pick in return for their one-time franchise quarterback who once received an MVP vote? That would be a tough pill to swallow.

The situations in Chicago and New England are quite different, of course. The Patriots benched Jones several times in both 2022 and 2023 due to poor performances. The Bears have never benched Fields, and they’ve been quite adamant that they like him.

But Jones has thrown for more touchdowns and significantly more yards than Fields in a similar number of games played. His completion percentage is better and he led the Patriots to a playoff appearance as a rookie. The reality is that the trade value might not be that different for Fields.

Nobody wanted Jones as a starter. Could Fields be destined for the same fate? Would the Bears consider holding onto him, even if they still draft Williams? Or would they take the best offer they can get, even a low one, and move on?

These are the tough conversations Poles is likely having this week.