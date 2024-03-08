Which top NFL free agents could be a fit for Chicago Bears?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley runs after a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2023 season. Ridley is set to hit free agency after spending one season with the Jaguars. (Peter Joneleit/AP)

NFL free agency begins on Monday and the Bears have plenty of money to spend. In fact, they have the sixth-most money available of all 32 teams in the league.

Previously, Shaw Local explored the Bears’ biggest areas of need in free agency. This time, we’re taking a look at some of the top names on the free agent market. We’ll preface this exercise by saying that general manager Ryan Poles has always been pretty selective with where and how he spends his money. The Bears aren’t likely to go on a major spending spree. They could spend big on one position, but likely not on multiple.

Their biggest signing may have been in-house. On Thursday, they signed cornerback Jaylon Johnson to a four-year, $76 million extension.

Here’s a look at some of the top free agents and whether or not the Bears should sign them.

DT Christian Wilkins

Former Miami Dolphins tackle Christian Wilkins is exactly what the Bears are looking for in a penetrating defensive tackle. He’s a major threat as a pass rusher from the inside (he totaled nine sacks last season) and he’s highly effective against the run (he totaled 10 tackles for loss). He often played more than 90% of defensive snaps for the Dolphins last season.

Wilkins will have a wide market and will likely command more than $20 million per year on his new deal. He turned 28 years old in December and is in the prime of his athletic career.

The verdict: Sign him.

DT Chris Jones

Kansas City’s Chris Jones is the star of the defensive tackle class and, like Wilkins, he’s exactly what the Bears are looking for. He can affect the quarterback (10.5 sacks last season) and plays nearly every down. Jones said at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade that he wants to return to Kansas City, but that remains to be seen.

If anyone is balking at Wilkins’ projected $20 million price tag, then they’ll be out of the Jones market. He cost $26 million against the cap last season and will be looking for more. For many, the price tag will be too steep.

The verdict: Pass.

DE Danielle Hunter

The Bears will likely spend big somewhere on the defensive line, but probably not on both defensive end and defensive tackle. If they don’t sign one of the top tackles, former Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter could be a perfect fit. He would instantly ease the pressure off defensive end Montez Sweat.

Hunter, 29, will likely cost more than $20 million per year. But if there’s one spot a team will spend big on two players, it’s edge rusher. Hunter had a career-best 16.5 sacks last season.

The verdict: Sign him.

WR Calvin Ridley

After missing all of the 2022 season due to a gambling suspension, Calvin Ridley returned with a new team last season in Jacksonville. He quietly put together a 1,000-yard season and was the leading receiver for the Jaguars. Now, he hits free agency for the first time.

Ridley, 29, is an elite receiver who will elevate whichever offense he lands in next season. The Bears probably aren’t going to spend big at receiver, but if there’s one receiver who might be worth spending on, Ridley could fit the bill.

The verdict: Sign him.

S Justin Simmons

There has been an exodus at the safety position. Safeties have been a popular position to cut for teams looking to create salary cap space. The Bears did it with Eddie Jackson, creating a hole in the starting lineup. Denver’s Justin Simmons, Buffalo’s Jordan Poyer and Seattle’s Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs were also cut, among others. A glut of safeties available could make it hard for any of them to find the type of big contract they might want.

Simmons, 30, is the top free agent safety. He’s exactly what the Bears need, a rangy free safety who totaled 30 interceptions over eight seasons in Denver. He’s still playing at the top of his game too. He earned second-team All-Pro honors.

The verdict: Maybe (if the price is right).

DE Bryce Huff

Former Jets pass rusher Bryce Huff could be a popular bargain target in free agency. He won’t cost nearly as much as Hunter’s $20 million-plus price tag. But he’s also more of a risk. Huff had 10 sacks last season, but it was the first time he ever had more than 3.5 sacks in a season. He also played only 42% of defensive snaps for the Jets and was not a starter.

Huff is only 25 years old and he keeps getting better. That said, he might not really fit what the Bears looking for. Huff isn’t small (he’s listed at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds), but he doesn’t look long on film in the way that a 6-foot-6 Montez Sweat does. Poles preaches length at defensive end.

The verdict: Pass.

RB Saquon Barkley

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will hit free agency as part of a loaded running backs class. (Adam Hunger/AP)

The running back market is filled with good backs. Barkley highlights this group. He will sign somewhere, but nobody is quite sure how much running backs such as Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry will be paid. For the Bears, it makes little sense to spend big at running back. They might be in the free agent market, but they’re more likely to go bargain hunting. Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson are still going to be their one-two punch.

The verdict: Hard pass.