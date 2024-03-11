Chicago Bears sign free agent safety Kevin Byard to 2-year, $15 million contract

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Kevin Byard during a game against the New York Giants on Jan. 8 in East Rutherford, N.J. Byard signed a two-year contract with the Bears on Sunday. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston/AP)

Before NFL free agency begins Monday, the Bears found their replacement for safety Eddie Jackson. The Bears signed safety Kevin Byard to a two-year contract on Sunday, the team announced.

Byard’s deal is reportedly worth $15 million over two seasons. Byard, an eight-year NFL veteran, spent his entire career with the Tennessee Titans until they sent him to the Philadelphia Eagles in a mid-season trade last year. The Eagles released Byard on March 1 in a cost-saving measure, which made him a free agent immediately (while most free agents have to wait until 11 a.m. Monday to negotiate with teams).

Byard is a two-time All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler. Last season, between Tennessee and Philadelphia, Byard appeared in 16 games and totaled 122 combined tackles, one interception and three passes defended. In five of his eight NFL seasons, Byard has totaled four or more interceptions. He led the NFL with eight interceptions in 2017.

The 30-year-old Byard will join a Bears secondary that is on the rise. The Bears led the NFL with 22 interceptions during the 2023 season. The team cut Jackson in order to save salary cap space. Jackson had been owed $18 million in 2024, but the Bears were able to save $12 million in cap space by cutting him. Jackson had also missed five games due to injury in both 2022 and 2023.

The Bears found a way to replace Jackson with a veteran who cost significantly less. Byard should be able to step right into head coach Matt Eberflus’ system and hit the ground running.

He is expected to join Jaylon Johnson, who just signed a new contract, Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker in the Bears’ starting secondary.

Bears extend Scales: The Bears also extended long snapper Patrick Scales on a one-year contract. Scales is the longest-tenured member of the Bears. He has appeared in 120 games since joining the team in 2015. Scales has appeared in 99 consecutive regular season games, not missing a game since 2017.