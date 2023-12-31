Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live updates from Soldier Field

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus talks to an official during their game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 10 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

CHICAGO – The Bears will close out their home schedule with a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Matt Eberflus, Justin Fields and the Bears will try to pick up their fifth win in their last seven tries. The Bears beat the Arizona Cardinals last week in a Christmas Eve matchup at Soldier Field. The Atlanta Falcons are fresh off a win over the Indianapolis Colts last week.

Below is everything Bears fans need to know ahead of the game. Stay here all game long for live updates, too.

Latest injury news

Bears receiver Darnell Mooney will not play on Sunday. He was ruled out with a concussion on Friday.

Tight end Cole Kmet will play. He dealt with a knee injury this week and did not practice until Friday. He entered Sunday listed as questionable, looking to test out his injured knee before the game.

The following players are listed as inactive: Mooney, running back D’Onta Foreman, linebacker DeMarquis Gates, quarterback Nathan Peterman, safety Quindell Johnson and guard Ja’Tyre Carter.

Foreman missed last week’s game due to a personal reason. He was back at practice this week, but will not dress for the game on Sunday. Look for Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson to lead the running back group.

Guard Teven Jenkins is back from a concussion he suffered two weeks ago in Cleveland. With Jenkins back, the Bears offensive line will be back to full strength. Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is also expected to be back after dealing with a pectoral injury.

Is Matt Eberflus staying in 2024?

The Bears haven’t made a final decision on if Eberflus will be back next season. General manager Ryan Poles will likely address that after the final game of the season next week.

On Saturday night, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported that Eberflus is making a strong case to return in 2024. The report didn’t include much new information. The vibes in Chicago have been trending that way. Eberflus’ defense has played well in recent weeks and the Bears have gone 6-5 following an 0-4 start to the season.

There’s no guarantee that Eberflus will be back in 2024, but it’s certainly trending that way. Shaw Local wrote out some New Year’s resolutions for Poles. No. 1 included moving forward with a coach he believes in.

What to expect from the Falcons

The Falcons have flip-flopped on the quarterback position several times this season. Backup Taylor Heinicke is expected to start on Sunday against the Bears. He is expected to be the starter for the remainder of the season. Here are five storylines to watch heading into the game.

Silvy believes he has seen enough of Fields as the Bears’ starting quarterback. Read his full column here.

Is there anything that these last two games can do for Fields and his potential future with the team. That’s what we explored here.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall this week.

