Is there anything these last 2 games can do for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields?

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks for a receiver in the Arizona Cardinals secondary during their game Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – When the Bears’ defense forced a stop to give the offense the ball back with two and a half minutes to go last month in Minnesota, quarterback coach Andrew Janocko looked at Justin Fields.

“Let’s go win the game,” Janocko recalled saying to Fields.

The QB looked at him and said, “Bet.”

For those keeping track at home, that’s Gen Z slang for “it’s on.”

“That’s what the kids say,” Janocko said. “But he said, ‘Bet,’ and he went out and found his guys and won the game.”

Fields led the Bears on a game-winning field goal drive during the final two minutes of that game. Fields cooly connected with receiver DJ Moore for a 36-yard gain to pull the Bears within field goal range. Kicker Cairo Santos sent the Bears home with a win following a 38-yard field goal.

“That’s what you look for,” Janocko said. “That’s why we love him. He came back and there was no flinch.”

It marked Fields’ first game-winning, fourth-quarter drive in more than a calendar year. It was a step in the right direction for Fields. Two weeks later, the Bears won again, pounding the Lions at Soldier Field. But a loss to Cleveland – another blown lead – on Dec. 17 all but ended the talk of a playoff run. The mood has turned uncertain at Halas Hall, yet again, even with a Christmas Eve win over the Arizona Cardinals last week.

For Fields, one game-winning drive probably isn’t going to be enough to keep him in Chicago long term. Significant change could be on the horizon.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has decisions to make about his head coach and his quarterback. Will Matt Eberflus return in 2024? Will Fields still be the starting QB?

Even with all these big-picture decisions looming, Fields is keeping his mind where his feet are.

“I’ve got too much to focus on today to worry about tomorrow,” Fields said on Wednesday at Halas Hall.

The Bears take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Soldier Field. They have two more contests remaining in the 2023 season. After Atlanta, they will finish out the season with a road test at Green Bay on Jan. 7.

Fields is in the midst of one of the most significant stretches of football in his career. He returned from a thumb injury in mid-November with seven games remaining on the schedule. So far, his team is 3-2 in the five starts since his return. The Bears held double-digit leads in both of those losses. These last two games are very much winnable, too.

“None of us really have control over our future,” Fields said. “The only person who really has control over it is God and, shoot, if he has control over it then I’m good. So whatever he does with my life, I’m good with that.”

In those five games since returning from injury, Fields has thrown for 189 passing yards per game with four touchdowns and three interceptions (two of the interceptions were on Hail Mary throws). He has been sacked 12 times and lost two fumbles. He has also rushed for 69.6 yards per game.

Two games remain on the schedule, but the Bears are almost a lock to land the No. 1 overall draft pick thanks to the March trade that sent them Carolina’s first-round pick. Poles might never have a better chance to draft an elite quarterback. No. 1 overall picks don’t come around often. Prior to last year, the Bears hadn’t held the No. 1 overall pick since 1947.

Eberflus is trying to keep Fields focused on the here and now.

“I talked to him in a general sense and just in terms of the position, of being an NFL quarterback, you’re always going to get that [speculation],” Eberflus said. “So you’ve got to keep your eyes forward and your feet where they are. That’s the most important thing. You’ve got to focus on the here and now and improving every single day. When you do that, you’re going to get better and you’re going to be able to stay locked in on your job. He does that at a great rate every single week.”

For Fields, nothing is guaranteed beyond these final two games.