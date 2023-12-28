Chicago Bears notes: Will Devin Hester make the Hall of Fame this time?

Former Chicago Bears player Devin Hester wears a Dick Butkus jersey while watching on the sidelines on Oct. 15 at Soldier Field. (Scott Anderson)

LAKE FOREST – For the third time, Bears legendary return man Devin Hester is a finalist for the Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 15 “modern-era” finalists for induction into the Class of 2024. The Hall of Fame selection committee began its process with 173 nominees in September and has whittled it down to the final 15.

The inductees will be announced at the NFL Honors award show on Feb. 8, a few days before Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Hester is one of three modern-era nominees with Bears ties. Defensive end Julius Peppers, who played for the Bears from 2010-13, is in his first year on the ballot. Additionally, defensive end Jared Allen played two seasons for the Bears in 2014-15.

Additionally, former Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael is one of three senior finalists who will be on the ballot.

Hester has twice been a finalist for the Hall of Fame and has twice fallen short of the necessary votes for induction. Current Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said that no player has changed the game of football for his position more than Hester, who scored 20 return touchdowns as a kickoff and punt return man.

A total of 20 return touchdowns – 14 punt returns, five kickoff returns and one missed field goal return – is an NFL record. Hester’s 14 punt return touchdowns are four more than any other NFL player in history.

“He cost a lot of coaches a lot of sleep,” Hightower said. “It was tough to try to keep the ball away from him on punt and on kickoffs. And just the way the rules have changed, I’m glad Devin was here before the rules changed so that the whole world can appreciate how special his talent really was.”

He cost a lot of coaches a lot of sleep. It was tough to try to keep the ball away from him on punt and on kickoff.” — Richard Hightower, Bears special teams coordinator

His most famous return might have been when he returned the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI for a touchdown. Hester took the kickoff 92 yards and gave the Bears a lead just 14 seconds into the game, which was a Super Bowl record at the time.

In recent years, the NFL has worked to eliminate the kickoff return – which is the most dangerous play in the game. With the changing rules, Hester’s record 20 return touchdowns might never be broken.

Hightower said that Hester changed the type of punters that NFL teams look for. Nowadays, punters must have the ability to punt directionally. Booming the ball down field is no longer enough to be an NFL punter.

“When you think about all the people that are in the Hall of Fame, when you just sit back and think about how prestigious that is and all the people that are in the Hall of Fame, you think about guys that have had a huge impact on their position and a huge impact on the game of football,” Hightower said Thursday at Halas Hall. “And to me, that’s Devin Hester. So I really hope that happens this time.”

The 50-person selection committee will whittle the 15 finalists down to five, then vote with a simple yes-no vote on the final five candidates. Candidates must receive 80% yes votes in order to be inducted. Most years, five modern-day candidates are inducted. That vote will take place shortly before the Super Bowl.

Jackson wins media award: Bears safety Eddie Jackson won the Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award on Thursday at Halas Hall. The award is handed out by the Chicago chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America each year to one player, coach or staff member for his or her professionalism in helping football writers do their jobs.

Jackson, a team captain, has been a consistent voice for the team throughout the 2023 season. This marked his first time winning the award.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson is this year’s winner of the PFWA Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award, as voted on by members of the Chicago Bears beat.



The award goes to a player, coach or staff member who best helped members of the media do our jobs. pic.twitter.com/BNpsaUEsEo — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) December 28, 2023

Asked why he takes seriously the responsibility to speak up, even after tough losses, Jackson said, “I feel like it’s needed, especially when you’ve got the younger guys and guys in the locker room look at you as a leader. I feel like your response is held to a higher standard than someone else’s. So I feel like it’s always meant for me to speak.”

The award is named for former ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson. Thursday marked two years since Dickerson died of cancer.