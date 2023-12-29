Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons: 5 storylines to watch in Week 17

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus congratulates his team after a touchdown during a game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 10 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears have two more contests remaining in the 2023 season. Sunday marks the home finale at Soldier Field. The Bears will take on the Atlanta Falcons on New Year’s Eve.

Head coach Matt Eberflus’ team will look to win for the fifth time in its last seven tries. Quarterback Justin Fields will take on his hometown Falcons. Atlanta has lost two of its past three games, including a loss to the woeful Carolina Panthers.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith has flip-flopped several times between quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke has dealt with an ankle injury but is expected to start on Sunday.

The Bears (6-9) and Falcons (7-8) will kick off at noon Sunday from Soldier Field. The game will be broadcast on CBS. Here are the top five storylines to watch.

1. Will Justin Fields have his pass catchers?

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet catches a pass between two Detroit Lions defenders during a game Dec. 10 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Receiver Darnell Mooney (concussion) has been ruled out and tight end Cole Kmet (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game. The Bears could be without two of their top three pass catchers on Sunday. Kmet returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity, but will have to see how his knee is feeling on Sunday.

Kmet has appeared in 65 consecutive Bears games, something he takes pride in. In his four-year NFL career, he has never missed a game.

“That’s the one personal thing that means the most to me,” Kmet said Friday. “Something that was stressed by Jimmy [Graham] when he was here that that’s the most important thing that these organizations really look at. Availability is dependability, all of that type of stuff. My job is to be ready for the game the best that I can. I’ve done that for quite a long time since I’ve been in the league.”

Kmet had 107 receiving yards before exiting last week’s game in the second quarter.

Mooney has had his quietest season as a pro, but that doesn’t mean his absence won’t be felt. He’s still the No. 2 receiver in this offense. His absence could mean more action for young receivers like Tyler Scott and Velus Jones Jr. It will also mean more attention for top receiver DJ Moore.

2. The Falcons QB situation

The Falcons began the season with Ridder as their starting quarterback. The second-year pro has been benched twice this season. The Falcons have moved on to veteran backup Taylor Heinicke, who is expected to be the starter for the final few games. Heinicke has been dealing with an ankle injury that limited him in practice this week, but should be good to go.

The Falcons are 1-2 in Heinicke’s three starts so far this season. He has completed 59.8% of his passes and thrown for 727 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Last week, Heinicke led the Falcons to a win, 29-10, over the Indianapolis Colts by playing mistake-free football with no turnovers and only one sack.

It’s not the quarterbacks that scare opposing teams with Atlanta. It’s the skill position players. The Falcons drafted running back Bijan Robinson at No. 8 overall last spring. They sport the eighth-best rushing attack in football with Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson leading the eway. Receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts are both dangerous weapons in the passing attack.

“You talk about a guy that had every trait that you’re looking for in a running back,” Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said of Robinson. “Simple as that. That’s it. Receiver, runner, blocker, athletic, can run through you, run around you, make you miss.”

3. Big day coming for the defense?

Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds wraps up Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

No matter who is playing quarterback for the Falcons, the offense has generally been mediocre at best this season. The Falcons’ passing attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in yards per game. The team is averaging 19.1 points per game, which ranks 24th.

Atlanta has a 2.4% interception rate, which ranks 21st among NFL offenses. Heinicke has thrown one interception in four appearances and Ridder has thrown 10 picks in 13 games. The Bears defense is second in the NFL with 18 interceptions.

The Bears didn’t have any takeaways last week against Arizona, but that ended a streak of four consecutive games with at least three takeaways.

Additionally, the Falcons are allowing sacks on 8% of pass attempts, which ranks 22nd among offenses. This could be another big game for defensive end Montez Sweat and the Bears’ pass rush.

4. Last home game for several Bears?

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson celebrates an interception in the first half against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 17 in Cleveland. (David Richard/AP)

The Bears face a lot of unknowns this offseason, and Sunday will mark the last game at Soldier Field. Even if the Bears make the postseason – their current odds are about 1% – they would be the No. 7 seed and have no chance at a home game.

Is this Fields’ final start at quarterback for the Bears? Will Eberflus be back next season? What about some other veterans, like safety Eddie Jackson?

Jackson has one more season on his contract, but is a prime candidate to be cut if the Bears want to move on and find a cheaper safety to play beside Jaquan Brisker. Asked about this possibly being his last home game at Soldier Field, Jackson said “guys keep asking me” about it.

“I haven’t really thought about it,” Jackson said. “Lord willing, I hope I’m here next year. But like I said, man, God always has a plan. So I feel like I’ll always land on my feet. I hope it’s here. I know how it works in the business, I wish I could be here my whole entire career.”

Other veterans currently in the final year of their contract include Mooney at receiver, guard Cody Whitehair, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, center Lucas Patrick and defensive tackle Justin Jones.

5. So you’re saying there’s a chance?

The Bears are, technically speaking, not yet eliminated from playoff contention. But it’s not super likely.

In order to grab the final Wild Card spot in the NFC, the Bears need to win their last two games. They also need the Rams to lose their final two games (against the Giants and 49ers), the Seahawks to lose their final two games (against the Steelers and Cardinals), the Vikings to beat the Packers in Week 17 and the Falcons to beat the Saints in Week 18.

Oh, is that all?

Even if the Bears win their last two games, The New York Times’ playoff prediction model still gives the Bears only a 3% chance to have everything else go right and make the playoffs.

But a chance is a chance.