Chicago Bears vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates from Soldier Field

CHICAGO – The Bears return to action Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Neither team has won a game yet. Somebody should pick up their first win, and somebody will likely drop to 0-4.

Head coach Matt Eberflus and quarterback Justin Fields really need a win for the Bears on Sunday. They will be doing it without receiver Chase Claypool, who is not expected to play, despite being healthy.

Chase Claypool not expected to play

Claypool is not expected to play Sunday, according to multiple reports. Claypool will be a healthy scratch. Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is expected to play in his place. St. Brown has yet to play this season.

Claypool made headlines Friday when he told members of the media that the Bears were not using him properly. Claypool declined to elaborate much on what his coaches could do to better use his skillset.

“You know, I’ll let them decide that,” Claypool said. “I’m not going to give any pointers. That’s their job to decide, and I’ll just do what they tell me to do.”

What’s not clear is whether the decision to make Claypool inactive on Sunday came before or after his comments. It’s possible he knew already that he would not play Sunday when he made his comments Friday. It’s also possible that the team made him inactive following his comments.

Claypool has repeatedly made headlines since the Bears traded for him nearly a year ago. He has struggled on the field. He has just four catches this season, including one touchdown.

Bears inactives announced

Claypool is officially inactive Sunday. The Bears also made the following players inactive: safety Eddie Jackson, quarterback Nathan Peterman, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and running back D’Onta Foreman.

Jackson missed last week’s game with a foot injury. Johnson exited the loss to Kansas City with a hamstring injury. Neither player practiced at all this week.

With Peterman being inactive, that makes undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent the primary backup for Fields. This is the first time the Bears have made Bagent active. He was the unexpected star of the preseason.

What to expect from Bears vs. Broncos

The Broncos, like the Bears, enter this game with an 0-3 record. Here are five storylines to watch during this game.

The Bears will be without several starters in their secondary, which could be good news for Russell Wilson and the Broncos. The Bears need to find a pass rush, and they need to find it fast. They have just one sack on the season. The best way to bother Wilson is to pressure him.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s everything else that happened at Halas Hall this week.

