Chicago Bears trade for Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool, per reports

The Bears added wide receiver help for their offense on Tuesday.

Quarterback Justin Fields will have at least one key reinforcement in receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears are trading a 2023 second-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in return for Claypool, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported the news first.

BREAKING: The Bears are trading for Steelers WR Chase Claypool, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 1, 2022

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been highly active as the 3 p.m. Tuesday trade deadline nears. Last week, he sent defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. On Monday, he traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 fifth-round pick and linebacker A.J. Klein.

Less than 24 hours later, Poles is at it again.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Steelers will receive the Bears’ original second-round pick, not the second-round pick they acquired Monday in exchange for Smith. The latest move leaves the Bears with eight draft picks next spring.

Claypool was a 2020 second-round draft pick (49th overall) of the Steelers coming out of Notre Dame. He had 62 receptions for 873 yards with 11 total touchdowns as a rookie. In 2021, his touchdown numbers weren’t quite as high (only two), but he still caught 59 passes for 860 yards.

So far this season, with the Steelers switching between quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, Claypool has 32 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown in eight games.