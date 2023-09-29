Chicago Bears injury report: Eddie Jackson, Jaylon Johnson, Josh Blackwell all ruled out

LAKE FOREST – The Bears will be down several starters in the secondary when they face the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Safety Eddie Jackson (foot), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) and cornerback Josh Blackwell (hamstring) all sat out practice Friday at Halas Hall and have already been ruled out for Sunday’s game. None of those three practiced at all this week. The Bears later placed Blackwell on injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least four games.

The Bears have already been without nickel corner Kyler Gordon, who broke his hand and is on injured reserve. Gordon must miss at least two more games before he can return.

Without those three, the Bears will be down to just two of their five regular starters in the secondary. Safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson could find themselves playing with a mishmash of fellow defensive backs.

The Bears could be looking at a secondary that includes backups Elijah Hicks at safety, Jaylon Jones or Terell Smith at outside corner and Greg Stroman Jr. at the nickel corner.

“Those guys are excited, they’re ready,” head coach Matt Eberflus. “And we played a lot of young guys last year, so I think those guys have talent. I think they’re good players.”

Jackson has been out since injuring his foot on Sept. 17 against Tampa Bay. He did not go on injured reserve, which was a good sign, but he has not practiced since the injury.

Blackwell has been dealing with a hamstring injury for several weeks, although he did play last week against Kansas City. Johnson injured his hamstring in Kansas City.

In other injury news, running back Travis Homer (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Right guard Nate Davis holds no injury designation and participated in practice all week. He seems likely to start at right guard for the Bears. Davis has missed time over the last several weeks due to a death in his family.

Eberflus said he expects that Davis will play.