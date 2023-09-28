Silvy: Angry with the Bears? Good. They deserve our scorn

It’s too early to be outraged.

Too early in the NFL season, too early in this Bears regimes’ tenure.

But it is the correct emotion.

Anyone pleading patience either works for the team or isn’t using their eyes.

Football is supposed to be fun.

We wait for months dreaming of tailgates, touchdowns and tackles.

We follow the combine in February, get excited about free agency in March, and the draft captivates us in April.

OTAs, minicamp and training camp get the juices flowing, but all of it is to get us hyped for the regular season.

The games. It’s all about the games. All about celebrating wins and progress.

And then splat.

The Bears treated us like an insect flying into a speeding car’s windshield.

It’s over.

Over before it started.

Not an ounce of joy. Not a single quarter of good football.

Rage on, Bears fans.

They deserve all of our anger.

This is more than 0-3, this is three straight embarrassing losses THIS year and 13 straight dating back to last year.

How long has it been since the Bears last won a game? Here’s what was going on that October 24th day when Matt Eberflus walked off the field victorious against the Patriots:

Roquan Smith was the Bears defensive player of that game with 12 tackles, a sack, an interception and a tackle for a loss.

Chase Claypool was an underachieving player for the Steelers, not the Bears.

Taylor Swift fans didn’t know the difference between Travis Kelce and Kelsey Grammer.

Rick Hahn was searching for his next great White Sox manager to maximize the talent from his underachieving .500 team.

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews were Blackhawks while Connor Bedard was on the Regina Pats.

The hopeful Bulls thought Lonzo Ball would return in a few months.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had 7-1 odds to win the NBA championship for the Nets while the Nuggets were a longshot 18-1.

X was just a letter, not a social media platform.

Halloween candy was on the shelf then. And it’s back on the shelf now. Not a win during the other holiday seasons.

We’ve been through a lot since the last Bears win, so nothing is off limits.

Unless the unthinkable happens and the Bears turn it around, Eberflus is a dead coach walking. Nothing is being built here.

Nothing competitive is happening. I don’t want to hear that ownership doesn’t want to fire a coach who is owed more years of salary. The blueprint should be Kevin Warren and Ryan Poles go on a nationwide search for the next coach. Do not settle. Stop with hiring “good men” and get us a great football coach.

If Justin Fields continues to struggles, and there’s no sign of a turnaround, Poles and the new coach pick the QB. No more halfwaying it.

I thought I grew up in sad times of Bears football in the 70s of Bob Avellini and Vince Evans, maybe I should think again. I’ve taken my sons on two Bears roadtrips in the last three seasons, Tampa in 2021 and this past Kansas City game. Nothing like a little father-son bonding over their favorite football team, right? Wrong.

The Bears lost those games by a combined score of 79-13. At least they got to see Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and lots of fireworks. Not exactly the best way to shape the next generation of Bears fans.

Meantime, the Bears fireworks are nonexistent. The Bears gave up the No. 1 pick for DJ Moore and the offense can’t even get him 60 yards receiving per game. Former 1,000-yard receiver Darnell Mooney has four catches for 53 yards. The Bears leading running back, Khalil Herbert, has 93 rushing yards. Robert Tonyan, good enough to be a consistent Aaron Rodgers target, doesn’t have a single catch.

I can’t believe we’re here.

Not even the end of September and I’m writing about a new coach and possibly a new QB, while the Bears are an underdog to a team that is 0-3 and just lost by 50.

Do not go gentle, Bears fans.

Rage against bad football.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.