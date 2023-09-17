Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live updates from Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. – The Bears return to action Sunday looking to pick up their first win of the season in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Eberflus’ team looks to rebound from a Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Justin Fields and the offense will have to contend with a Buccaneers team that blitzes often and made life hard on Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins last week.

D’Onta Foreman is a healthy scratch; Velus Jones will play

Bears running back D’Onta Foreman is inactive for Sunday’s game and will not play. Foreman is a healthy scratch. Expect to see running backs Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson carrying the load at running back.

Additionally, quarterback Tyson Bagent, defensive end Khalid Kareem, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, cornerback Josh Blackwell and lineman Nate Davis are inactive. Bagent will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

That means that receiver Velus Jones Jr. is active and will play in the game. It also confirms that Blackwell is out and Greg Stroman Jr. is likely to play at nickel corner.

Nate Davis will not play

Bears starting right guard Nate Davis has been ruled out for Sunday’s game due to a personal reason. He did not fly with the team to Tampa.

Davis was in and out of practice throughout the spring and during training camp. He did, however, play in the Week 1 opener against the Packers. According to a report from ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Davis is dealing with a death in the family after a prolonged family health situation. That would better explain his frequent absences during August.

Some clarity on Nate Davis’ status, per a source. Davis is dealing with a death in his family that happened this morning. This family health situation has been on-going throughout the offseason and is the non-injury reason for his absence throughout camp/preseason. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 16, 2023

With Davis out, the Bears have elevated offensive lineman Aviante Collins from the practice squad. Veteran lineman Dan Feeney or second-year pro Ja’Tyre Carter are the likely candidates to start at right guard in place of Davis.

The Bears will also be without defensive coordinator Alan Williams, who coincidentally is also out due to a personal reason.

Receiver Chase Claypool, meanwhile, is expected to play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This is no surprise, though. Claypool has taken some heat this week for his lack of effort in pass blocking. When asked about it this week, Eberflus left open the possibility that Claypool could be inactive. But Bears wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert indicated that Claypool would play.

“That’s Ryan Poles and Eberflus decision,” Tolbert said. “He’s been practicing and taking all the normal reps.”

What to expect from Tampa Bay

The Bucs are coming off a win over the Vikings. Their defense looked potent and Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield played mistake-free football for the offense.

The Bears offense notably struggled in last week’s opener. Here are three things the offense must do to turn things around. Shaw Local Bears analyst Marc Silverman wants to see a better effort from the Bears in Week 2. Read his column here.

What’s it going to take for the Bears to beat the Bucs this week? Here’s Shaw Local’s five storylines to watch in this game. The Buccaneers still have weapons. Seven of their 11 defensive starters were on the team last time the Bears visited Tampa, when Fields turned the ball over five times.

The matchup to watch when the Bears defense is on the field will be in the slot. The Bears might be down to their third nickel cornerback, practice squad call-up Greg Stroman Jr. The Bucs have one of the league’s best slot receivers in Chris Godwin. Starting nickel Kyler Gordon had surgery on his broken hand this week. Backup Josh Blackwell could miss the game due to a hamstring injury.

For your pregame listening needs, check out Shaw Local’s Bears Insider podcast.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Bears headquarters in Lake Forest this week.

