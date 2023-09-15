Bears

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams will not travel to Tampa Bay

Williams has been absent for several days

By Sean Hammond
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams speaks at a news conference during the team's rookie minicamp, Friday, May 5, 2023, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.

LAKE FOREST – Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams will not travel with the team to Tampa Bay this weekend. Head coach Matt Eberflus, instead, will be making the defensive decisions during the game.

Eberflus said he did not have a timeline for when Williams might return.

“If I have more information, we’ll get it to you if available,” Eberflus said.

Prior to becoming the Bears head coach in January 2022, Eberflus was a defensive coordinator with the Colts for four seasons. He has called defenses before in the NFL and did so at the college level before that. Williams served as the defensive backs coach while Eberflus was the defensive coordinator in Indy.

The transition shouldn’t change much about what the Bears do on defense. With Eberflus calling the plays, though, it will take him out of his role as a game managing head coach.

“With the defense up, I’ll be making the calls,” Eberflus said. “When we’re off the field, to make the corrections pretty quick, the guys on the sideline are going to help me do that with the players. And from there it’s just about setting up the next series.”

Safety Jaquan Brisker said the team knew earlier in the week that Williams would not be available for Sunday’s game.

“It’s going to be a smooth process,” Brisker said. “Really [Eberflus’] message was he just told us how the game was going to go. We all feel good, we all feel comfortable. So we’re ready to go.”

