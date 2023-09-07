Chicago Bears injury report: Nate Davis sits out Thursday for personal reason

LAKE FOREST – Bears starting right guard Nate Davis sat out practice Thursday due to a personal reason. Davis was seen at practice, but was not participating.

Davis missed much of training camp for an undisclosed reason. Just days ahead of the season opener Sunday against the Packers, Davis was back on the sidelines watching.

Davis had been a full participant in practice a day earlier on Wednesday.

According to Thursday’s injury report, safety Jaquan Brisker (groin), safety Eddie Jackson (ankle) and defensive end DeMarcus Walker (calf) were all full participants.

Linebacker Dylan Cole (hamstring) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) sat out Thursday.

The Bears already have had to shuffle things around on the offensive line. With Teven Jenkins (leg) on injured reserve, the Bears shifted veteran Cody Whitehair to Jenkins’ left guard spot and inserted backup Lucas Patrick into the starting lineup at center.

“You’re just trying to get who you believe are the best five and the best chemistry of that five together each time,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Thursday. “Yes, that’s a process as you’re thinking big picture. Week-to-week in the league, you’re just trying to figure out what’s the best combination for that week or what the best five will give us a chance to go win.”

If Davis is in doubt for Sunday, that will require further adjustments. Second-year pro Ja’Tyre Carter or veteran backup Dan Feeney could be in play at right guard if Davis is unable to go.