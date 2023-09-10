Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Live updates from Soldier Field

CHICAGO – The NFL season has arrived. The Bears will begin the 2023 season with a rivalry matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

This will mark the long-awaited debut of a new-look Bears team that has invested a lot of money and draft capital in improving the team around quarterback Justin Fields. Sunday will be the first indication of just how much the Bears have improved.

Big rivalry matchup

There are so many questions up in the air as the 2023 season begins. That goes for the Bears and for the Packers.

Jordan Love will become just the third Packers quarterback to start a Week 1 game in the past 30 years, joining former MVPs Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. Love, a 2020 first-round draft pick, ascended to the starting job after the Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets in the spring.

The Bears aren’t quite sure what to expect from Love and the Packers. The 24-year-old has started only one NFL game in his three-year pro career.

The Bears, meanwhile, have worked hard to improve their passing attack. Fields was electric as a running quarterback last season, and he still could be in 2023, but the Bears clearly want him throwing the football more and taking fewer hits as a runner.

The biggest acquisition of the offseason was receiver DJ Moore, who is expected to be the Bears’ top receiver. The Bears acquired Moore in the trade that sent the No. 1 overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers.

The team voted Moore one of four team captains. He’s a soft-spoken guy who lets his game do the talking.

The latest injury news

Bears lineman Nate Davis, who is expected to start at right guard, missed one day of practice this week due to personal reasons, but was back in action Friday and is expected to play in Sunday’s game.

Other than left guard Teven Jenkins, who is on injured reserve with a leg injury, the Bears’ starting lineup appears to be quite healthy. Jenkins is the only starter who is expected to miss Sunday’s game. The Bears have shifted veteran center Cody Whitehair over to Jenkins’ left guard spot and moved backup Lucas Patrick into the starting lineup at center.

The Bears sent out a late injury update Saturday and noted that tight end Robert Tonyan is now questionable with a back injury. Tonyan had not previously been listed on the team’s injury report. The team also cut linebacker Dylan Cole, who was injured for much of the past month, and elevated tight end Stephen Carlson and linebacker DeMarquis Gates to the active roster from the practice squad.

As for the Packers, receiver Christian Watson was ruled out this week due to a hamstring injury. Fellow receiver Romeo Doubs, who also has a hamstring injury is expected to play but could be limited, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

What to expect from this matchup

Shaw Local has plenty of coverage to get fans ready for the game.

The Bears have totally revamped their roster since last season’s 3-14 debacle. Here’s a look at three reasons for optimism and three reasons for concern heading into the 2023 season.

If you're looking for some pregame listening, check out Shaw Local's Bears Insider podcast here.

Will the offensive line be improved?

Much attention has been focused on the Bears’ offensive line over the offseason. The Bears signed Davis in free agency and drafted right tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall draft pick.

The offensive line is going to be critical for Fields. If the QB is going to take the next step in his development, the line has to be rock solid in front of him.

With Jenkins out, the expected starting five should look like this: Braxton Jones at left tackle, Whitehair at left guard, Patrick at center, Davis at right guard and Wright at right tackle.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s the latest out of Halas Hall in Lake Forest.

