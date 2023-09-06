Chicago Bears ‘leaning’ toward Nathan Peterman as backup QB over Tyson Bagent

LAKE FOREST – Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said the coaching staff is “leaning” toward having veteran Nathan Peterman serve as the backup quarterback behind starter Justin Fields, with Tyson Bagent as the No. 3.

“We haven’t made a final decision, but that’s where we’re leaning to for this first game,” Eberflus said Wednesday at Halas Hall. “We’ll see where it goes during the course of the week and we certainly reserve the right to make any adjustments as we need to going forward.”

When the Bears released their Week 1 depth chart Tuesday, Peterman was listed as the No. 2 quarterback, with Bagent as the No. 3.

A week ago, the Bears elected to keep Bagent on the active roster ahead of Peterman. Bagent was the surprise star of the preseason and one of the best preseason stories across the NFL. The undrafted rookie out of Division II Shepherd University outshined expected backup PJ Walker, who the Bears eventually released, in the team’s three preseason games.

The Bears likely kept Bagent on the initial active roster so that they wouldn’t have to expose him to the waiver wire, where other teams could have potentially claimed him. They initially released Peterman before later re-signing him to the 53-man roster after he cleared waivers.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the team keeps Bagent as a developmental third QB and has Peterman serve as the primary backup. Peterman, who has been in the league since 2017, has more NFL experience than Bagent. Bagent looked good in the three preseason games, but never played against an opponent’s defensive starters.

The depth chart, though, can change. Eberflus didn’t rule out the possibility that Bagent could claim the No. 2 spot on the depth chart at some point this season.

I think we’re always looking at guys developing and improving during the course of the year, and that person could jump into a No. 2 role or could stay where he is.” — Matt Eberflus, Bears head coach

“I think that’s to be said for the whole football team,” Eberflus said. “I think we’re always looking at guys developing and improving during the course of the year, and that person could jump into a No. 2 role or could stay where he is. I think that’s with [every position], for us.”

Ideally, it won’t matter because Fields will remain healthy. But only eight teams managed to start one quarterback for all 17 games last season. Odds are, the Bears will need to start a backup at some point this season.