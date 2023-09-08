Chicago Bears injury report: Guard Nate Davis returns to practice in full Friday

Bears starting guard Nate Davis was a full participant in practice Friday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. Davis sat out practice a day earlier, though he was present, due to a personal reason.

Davis sat out for large portions of training camp, too, for an undisclosed reason.

“[Thursday] is the only personal [absence],” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “Yep. The other [absences] have been just him working through some things during that time.”

He was back Friday and is expected to play in Sunday’s season opener against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. The Bears signed Davis to a three-year, $30 million free agent contract in March and he’s a big part of their plan on the offensive line.

The only player on the 53-man roster who is in doubt for Sunday’s season opener is linebacker Dylan Cole, who has a hamstring injury. Cole was limited in practice Friday and is listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s game. Cole is a backup linebacker who is expected to contribute on special teams.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (groin), safety Eddie Jackson (ankle) and defensive end DeMarcus Walker (calf) were all full participants and are all expected to play.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis, who sat out Thursday for extra rest, returned to full participation and is expected to play Sunday.

The only starter who will be missing is offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, who the team placed on injured reserve last week due to a leg injury. By going on IR, Jenkins is required to miss at least the first four games.

All things considered, the Bears are pretty healthy heading into the season opener.