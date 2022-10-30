Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys live updates from AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON, Texas – Fresh off their best victory of the season, the Bears will return to action Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Texas. Quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears will take on Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus will be returning to Dallas, where he coached for seven years, for the first time since leaving the Cowboys coaching staff following the 2017 season.

Injury updates

The Bears will be without starting right tackle Larry Borom, who has already been ruled out with a concussion. The Bears seem likely to play veteran tackle Riley Reiff in place of Borom, although they also activated second-year tackle Alex Leatherwood from the illness list ahead of the game.

The Bears will be without three starters on the offensive line. In addition to Borom, center Lucas Patrick (toe) and guard Cody Whitehair (knee) are sidelined. Veteran Michael Schofield is poised to start at left guard for the second week in a row and center Sam Mustipher is likely to be snapping the football again.

For the Cowboys, running back Ezekiel Elliott is doubtful to play due to a knee injury. The Cowboys elevated running back Malik Davis from the practice squad ahead of the game. Star pass rusher Micah Parsons is also dealing with a shoulder injury, but coach Mike McCarthy said this week that he wasn’t concerned about Parsons’ shoulder.

Inacitves update: Elliott is officially listed as inactive by the Cowboys, so he will not play Sunday. Parsons is active and will suit up.

For the Bears, cornerback Lamar Jackson, tight end Jake Tonges, tackle Larry Borom and receiver Isaiah Coulter are listed as inactive.

What to expect from the Cowboys

Parsons will be a major challenge for the Bears’ banged up offensive line. He leads the Cowboys with eight sacks in seven games. He was the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year last season.

The Bears traded star defensive end Robert Quinn to the Eagles this week in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. Who might step up to fill Quinn’s production? That should be one of the stories of the game.

Can the Bears keep the positive mojo?

No doubt, this Cowboys defense will be a tough test for the Bears offense. Fields said he studied tape of Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson ahead of the win over the Patriots. The Bears called more designed runs for Fields and moved him outside the pocket more frequently in the win over New England.

Can they keep that going?

Running back Khalil Herbert nearly had as many touches as starting back David Montgomery last week. The Bears will need to lean on both backs if they are going to have success in Dallas.

What else happened this week?

Here’s what else was going on at Halas Hall this week.

