Will anyone on Chicago Bears defensive line be able to replace Robert Quinn?

Now what?

That’s the big question for the Bears as they move forward without defensive end Robert Quinn, who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.

Who is going to step up by applying more pressure on quarterbacks while also stuffing the run game on a consistent basis? Or is no one up to the task?

“I told the guys yesterday that they don’t have to be Robert,” defensive coordinator Alan Williams said Thursday. “I still want them to be themselves. There is a void, but I’ll just wait and see who fills that void naturally.”

The Bears’ first challenge without Quinn is an immense one in the 5-2 Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Dak Prescott returned after a five-game absence last week and completed 19-of-25 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown in a relatively easy 24-6 win over the Lions.

Prescott, who threw for 4,449 yards and 37 TDs last season, figures to be even more warmed up in his second game back.

Dallas may be without RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), but Tony Pollard is an explosive back who is averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

Quinn managed just a sack, nine tackles and three quarterback hits in seven games, but he was also double teamed at a top-5 rate, according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

It’ll be interesting to see how the D-line performs Sunday against an offense that won’t have to focus on one of the league’s best pass rushers.

“The preparation that other teams took ... for him, it was pretty (extensive) and I felt like it showed during the play — every quarter, every game,” said defensive end Trevis Gipson. “The double teams showed up. Going into the rest of this season, it’ll be different. We’ll see what offenses think of our defense and who they think they need to double team or what they need to do to get a win.”

Gipson and the rest of the remaining D-linemen have flashed here and there, but nobody is having a standout season.

Here’s a quick look:

Trevis Gipson

The Cedar Hill, Texas native had seven sacks and five forced fumbles last season while playing in 49% of the defensive snaps. This season, he’s been in on 44% of the plays and has two sacks (both against the Packers). Gipson — a fifth-round pick in 2020 — hasn’t done much in the last two games, however.

The third-year veteran had mixed emotions about the trade.

“I was sad and I didn’t expect it,” Gipson said. “Even when I came in my rookie year, I’ve always been with Rob. He showed me the ropes. It was hard telling him goodbye last night. But it is an opportunity and I’m just going to give it my all.”

Dominique Robinson

The 6-foot-4, 249-pound rookie out of Miami (Ohio) tipped a Bailey Zappe pass attempt Monday night, leading to Roquan Smith’s interception. He also dominated the Niners in Week 1 by getting one sacks and seven total tackles. Other than that, it’s been a quiet season as Robinson has just five more tackles while seeing action on 38% of the plays.

The rookie appreciated Quinn’s “old soul” nature and learned an awful lot from the 12-year veteran.

“Me and him are very similar,” Robinson said. “I’m an old soul as well. I love old music. I don’t listen to a lot of rah-rah stuff. So being able to see him and see some similarities, it was, ‘OK, I like Rob.’ ...

“It was a blessing to be able to sit behind him and learn some things from him so I didn’t feel pressure to have to put everything on my back.”

Al-Quadin Muhammad

The sixth-year veteran was a sixth-round pick of the Saints and spent the last four seasons with the Colts. Muhammad, who had six sacks in 2021, has been a somewhat consistent force on the D-line thus far but needs to get to the QB more often.

Kingsley Jonathan

Quinn’s departure is a really big deal for Jonathan. The undrafted rookie out of Syracuse has only been active in Weeks 2 and 3, but was mentioned by GM Ryan Poles on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see what the 6-4, 260-pounder can add moving forward.

The time is now for all four guys — and they’ll all get plenty of chances.

“We’ve been rotating throughout the season, which is great, so it isn’t like it’s going to be new,” Robinson said. “I’ve been coming in. Gip’s been coming in. Now Gip is going to be starting.

“And then my boy Kingsley, he’s next. He’s in the rotation now, and he got some reps during Green Bay, so we’re rolling. “We know how to handle this.”

