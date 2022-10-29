Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys: 5 things to watch in Week 8

LAKE FOREST – Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is heading back to Dallas to face his old team.

Eberflus coached with the Cowboys for seven years as a linebackers coach. This will be his first time returning to AT&T Stadium since leaving the Cowboys to become the defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. Eberflus worked under defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli for most of that time.

The Bears and Cowboys last played in 2019, when Mitch Trubisky led the Bears to a win over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys on a Thursday night at Soldier Field.

Here’s what to watch for this time around. The Bears (3-4) and Cowboys (5-2) kick off at noon Sunday on Fox.

1. Dak is back

Prescott made his return to the field last week against the Detroit Lions. He missed the previous five weeks after suffering a thumb injury in Week 1. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback threw for 207 yards and a touchdown in his return.

He will likely continue to get better as he knocks off the rust. Prescott didn’t need to be great for the Cowboys to beat the Lions in a 24-6 snoozer.

The Cowboys weathered the storm relatively well with quarterback Cooper Rush while Prescott was out. If the Bears can’t create pressure on the QB, Prescott has a chance to return to form this week.

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy calls a play during the Bears' 23-20 win over the Houston Texans earlier this season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

2. Getsy and McCarthy

Bears first-year offensive coordinator Luke Getsy worked under Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy for four seasons when both were with the Green Bay Packers. Getsy called McCarthy “one of the most influential people in my life.”

“I never had, really, a desire to be a head coach in my life until I got to sit in his team meetings and look at the way he approached the team, talked to the team, the way he was able to be himself, be humble, be confident, lead men,” Getsy said.

Getsy will try to lead a resurgent Bears offense – fresh off its best game of the season – against McCarthy’s dominant defense. The Cowboys rank sixth among NFL defenses in yards allowed per game (including fourth against the pass), first in sacks per pass attempt, eighth in interception rate and fifth in the red zone.

It will be a tough test for Getsy.

3. Parsons is a problem

The player drafted one spot after Justin Fields is going to do his best to make life hard on Fields. Cowboys second-year linebacker Micah Parsons went 12th overall in the draft in 2021, one spot behind where the Bears drafted Fields. Parsons was an instant success.

He had 13 sacks as a rookie, earned AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and was an All-Pro. He already has eight sacks this season. Parsons will test the Bears’ young tackles. Rookie fifth-round pick Braxton Jones has faced his share of talented pass rushers, and Parsons will add to that list.

Right tackle Larry Borom has been ruled out with a concussion. Veteran Riley Reiff is likely to start at right tackle, although Alex Leatherwood has been activated off the nonfootball illness list. No matter who plays right tackle, Parsons should look to exploit a right tackle who hasn’t played much this season.

Chicago Bears center Sam Mustipher plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

4. Bears’ offensive line adjustments

With Borom out, Reiff figures to step into the starting right tackle role. The Bears will be without three starters on the offensive line: Borom, center Lucas Patrick (toe) and left guard Cody Whitehair (knee).

Veteran Michael Schofield likely will start at left guard, where he started last week, and Sam Mustipher should be back at center. Against a team that is sacking the QB on 12% of dropbacks, this will be a tough test.

Dallas also is banged up and could be missing running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is doubtful because of a knee injury. That could mean more touches for running back Tony Pollard.

5. Who steps up on Bears’ D-line?

The Bears dealt pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles this week, receiving a fourth-round draft pick in return. That leaves a significant void at edge rusher. So who will step up?

Trevis Gipson, Dominique Robinson, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Kingsley Jonathan are the remaining defensive ends on the roster. Quinn played almost 70% of defensive snaps for the Bears. His absence leaves plenty of snaps to go around. This will be a major opportunity for all four of those pass rushers.

Gipson had seven sacks last season. So far he has only two this year, both in the same game against Green Bay. Muhammad signed as a free agent in the spring and has one sack. Robinson, a rookie out of Miami-Ohio, has 1.5 sacks. Jonathan has not played much yet this season.

