Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields studied Lamar Jackson’s win over New England

LAKE FOREST – Leading up to Monday’s win in New England, Bears quarterback Justin Fields spent a lot of time watching film from one Patriots game in particular. He zeroed in on their Sept. 25 matchup against the Ravens, when Lamar Jackson ran for 107 yards and a touchdown against New England.

“He’s just quicker and faster than everybody else,” Fields said of Jackson, the 2019 MVP. “So it’s like, I’m just hoping to be quick like that one day.”

Fields might not be as quick as Jackson, but he’s not giving himself enough credit. The two quarterbacks are built quite similarly. Jackson is listed as 6-foot-2, 230 pounds. Fields is listed at 6-3, 228. Jackson ran a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash when he was coming out of Louisville. Fields ran a 4.40 at his Ohio State pro day.

Athletically, they are similar. Fields used that to his advantage against the Patriots.

“We just took some of the run plays that they had and then, of course, Lamar’s the best running quarterback in the league,” Fields said. “Any time you can run like him, it’s always gong to help your offense out for sure.”

Jackson is fifth in the NFL with 510 rushing yards. Not among quarterbacks, but among everyone. Fields is 24th in the league, and second among quarterbacks, with 364 rushing yards. Fields ran for 82 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots.

The Bears used more designed runs and moved the pocket more frequently in order to play to some of Fields’ strengths.

“That was the first time we really did that,” Fields said. “I don’t think their defense expected that from us. But to be honest with you, it doesn’t matter to me. If the coaches think that it’s going to help us win ... I’m going to do whatever for this team to help us win games.”

Patrick to IR: Bears center Lucas Patrick is expected to go on injured reserve with a toe injury, head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday. Patrick injured his toe during the first half of Monday’s game.

The Bears had just made the switch back to Patrick at center. The veteran linemen was brought to Chicago to play center. A thumb injury set him out a month in August. When he did return, his thumb wasn’t yet healthy enough to snap the football, so the Bears played him at guard.

On Monday, the Bears benched Sam Mustipher and put Patrick at center. It didn’t last long. Mustipher wound up back at center once Patrick injured his toe.

Practice squad center Dieter Eiselen is expected to join the active roster.

Other injury news: Right tackle Larry Borom is in concussion protocol. The Bears didn’t practice Wednesday, but they released an estimated injury report, which included Borom’s concussion.

Borom did not miss a single snap in Monday’s game and has not missed a single offensive snap this season.

Eberflus also noted that the team plans to designate receiver Byron Pringle for return from IR. Pringle injured his calf last month. He will return to practice this week and the Bears will have 21 days to reactive him from IR.

Additionally, Eberflus said the Bears plan to sign former Colts and Chiefs receiver Daurice Fountain to the practice squad. The Chiefs released Fountain earlier this week.