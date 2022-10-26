Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos is NFC special teams player of the week

Bears kicker Cairo Santos made all four of his field goals on Monday night against the New England Patriots. His performance earned him NFC special teams player of the week honors from the NFL.

Santos made field goals from 42, 23, 38 and 50 yards. He made all three of his extra points as well. His 15 points scored was the highest among NFL kickers in Week 7.

Santos has made 17 consecutive field goals dating back to Week 15 of 2021. That is the longest active streak in the NFC. Las Vegas Raiders’ kicker Daniel Carlson leads the NFL with 39 consecutive makes. Santos previously had a streak of 40 consecutive made field goals from 2020-21. That streak was a Bears team record.

Santos is 11-for-11 on field goals this season. He has made all four of his tries from 50 yards and beyond.

He last won NFC special teams player of the week honors in Week 6 of 2020. He is the first Bears player to win the weekly award since Jakeem Grant won it in Week 14 of 2021 following Grant’s punt return touchdown against the Packers.