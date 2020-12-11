Young Geneva patients get virtual visit from Santa at Central DuPage Hospital

Samarah Nowak, 4, of Geneva receives a virtual visit from Santa and gifts from his "elves" while at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital on Dec. 10. (Photo provided)

GENEVA – A Geneva boy and girl received a Christmas surprise during their stays at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. Santa paid virtual visits to patients, while his “elves” handed out gifts on Dec. 10.

According to a news release from Northwestern Medicine, Jackson Brown-Miller, 7, and Samarah Nowak, 4, both of Geneva, received gifts and a holiday greeting from St. Nick. The Child Life team plans holiday events annually for pediatric patients, but due to the pandemic, they had to get creative.

And now, Northwestern Medicine is seeking toy and book donations for the next visit on Dec. 16. All gifts donated by the “elves” were donated from the community. The Amazon wish list can be found at www.nm.org/CDHHoliday2020. There are items for all ages and some gifts cost as little as $5. The virtual Santa visit was coordinated with Amwell‘s Santa Connection program, according to the news release.