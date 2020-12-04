Geneva police issue 2nd warning on unemployment benefits fraud

GENEVA – Geneva police have issued a second community alert about a current trend in identity theft related to unemployment benefits fraud, officials announced in a news release.

Multiple Geneva residents continue to report receiving a notice and/or pre-paid debit cards issued by KeyBank in Cleveland.

The notices and cards are being issued on behalf of the Illinois Department of Employment Security with funds intended for unemployment benefits, despite residents never applying for unemployment. Some residents also have reported receiving unemployment benefits from other states.

Criminals can acquire personal identifying information, such as name, date of birth, address, social security number, and current employer, in a variety of ways. The information is then used to make the initial fraudulent unemployment application, the release stated.

It is currently unknown how the fraud is specifically facilitated. However, it may involve the criminals requesting a change of address from the bank issuing the funds after the unemployment application is processed.

Geneva police encourages victims of these crimes to file a police report and then notify the appropriate state’s unemployment office, the Federal Trade Commission and the bank issuing the funds.

Links to report fraud as well as helpful information on identity theft information are listed below:

• Illinois Department of Employment Security

• KeyBank

• Federal Trade Commission

• USA.gov identity theft prevention tips

• FBI news release

Geneva police initially notified the public in July about this scam. Residents who have questions or would like to file a police report related to this scam can call the non-emergency number at 630-232-4736.