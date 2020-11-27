August 13, 2024
News - Kane County
Geneva police reports for Nov. 19-21, 2020

By Shaw Local News Network
Police vehicle

Police vehicle (H. Rick Bamman)

These are the latest Geneva police reports:

• Justin J. Keller, 23, of the 2S400 block of Nelson Lake Road, Batavia Township, was charged Nov. 21 with driving under the influence of intoxicating compounds and speeding at 111 miles an hour, 35 miles an hour or more than than the posted speed limit of 45 mph zone.

• Vincente Dominguez-Vazquez, 19, of the 1100 block of Geneva Road, St. Charles, was charged Nov. 19 with illegal possession of alcohol by a minor, possession of vape products, expired registration, loud muffler, driving without insurance and possession of marijuana.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois