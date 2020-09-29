Prairie Crossing in Shabbona becomes county’s sixth long-term care facility to report COVID-19 cases

Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center in Shabbona became the sixth long-term care facility in DeKalb County to report COVID-19 cases, according to the DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday.

The facility, located at 409 W Comanche Road, reported two cases in staff members and one in a resident. It is one of four long-term care facilities currently in outbreak mode, according to the county. The other three did not report new cases on Tuesday.

Willow Crest Nursing Pavillion in Sandwich has 25 positive tests in staff and 41 in residents, as well as 13 deaths. DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in DeKalb has eight cases, seven of which are in staff. Oak Crest-DeKalb Area Retirement Center in DeKalb has nine cases, six in residents.

Pine Acres Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in DeKalb had reported 81 cases and 12 deaths before leaving outbreak mode Aug. 17. Bethany Rehabilitation and Health Care Center reported two cases in employees on June 8 but none since.

Though technically not a long-term care facility and not reported on by the county, one known case was linked to Barb City Manor, a retirement center not required per the IDPH to publicly report cases.