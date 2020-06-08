Breaking: Bethany Rehabilitation & Health Care Center now third longterm care facility with COVID-19 cases

DeKALB - A third longterm care facility in DeKalb is now reporting COVID-19 cases, according to the DeKalb County Health Department, which on Monday announced two employees of Bethany Rehabilitation & Health Care Center tested positive for the disease.

Two employees of the health care center, 3298 Resource Parkway in DeKalb have contracted the viral respiratory disease, according to the health department.

Bethany cares for residents who have extended therapy needs or require 24-hour nursing care, according to its website.

Monday's announcement marks the third longterm care facility to be linked to COVID-19 cases. The largest outbreak has been at Pine Acres Rehab and Living Center, which has reported five resident deaths, all women, from complications to the disease.

No new reported deaths or cases at Pine Acres were announced Monday. The case count remains at 69, including 50 residents at the 119-bed center, along with 19 employees.

The death toll is now five at Pine Acres, and all have been women. The first, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 90s, and another woman in her 90s reported Wednesday.

The case count at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center remains at three, all in employees. No deaths are reported at the county center.