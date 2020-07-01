Breaking: COVID-19 outbreak at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich as 10 test positive

Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion, 515 N. Main St. in Sandwich, is the fourth DeKalb County long-term care facility reporting a COVID-19 outbreak. Seven residents and three staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday according to the DeKalb County Health Department. (Katrina Milton)

SANDWICH - A fourth DeKalb County longterm care facility is now reporting a COVID-19 outbreak, as Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich reports seven residents and three staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The news came Wednesday according to the DeKalb County Health Department. No deaths have been reported in the facility at 515 N. Main Street in Sandwich.

The outbreaks in DeKalb County’s three other facilities remained as they have for days now. The largest, at Pine Acres Rehab and Living Center in DeKalb, still reports cases in 55 resident and 23 employees, though it’s unknown whether any are included in the 370 total residents who’ve fully recovered from the viral respiratory disease according to the health department.

The majority of DeKalb County deaths (18 in total) are connected to Pine Acres, as 12 residents of the nursing facility died due to complications from he virus.

DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center has had three cases in employees, while Bethany Rehabilitation and Health Care Center has had two in employees.

