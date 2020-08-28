Investigation of Joliet mayor’s scuffle with 2 men still ongoing

The Illinois State Police investigation of an altercation between Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk and two men at a Black Lives Matter protest remains pending almost three months after the incident.

Illinois State Police trooper Gabriela Ugarte said Friday that the investigation is “currently open and ongoing.” It’s unclear why the investigation still is pending, and Ugarte did not answer whether all the evidence has been gathered and all the witnesses interviewed.

Ugarte said the state agency is “unable to give time frames as to when an investigation may conclude.” She said the investigation began June 8.

“There are many factors that go into an investigation’s timeline. At this time, there is no further information available,” Ugarte said.

The investigation was opened after Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow requested the state agency review the incident to “avoid any potential conflicts of interest and ensure a completely transparent process.”

In response to several questions about the investigation, Will County State’s Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Carole Cheney said Friday that Glasgow’s office “cannot comment on this matter.”

The May 31 incident between O’Dekirk, Victor Williams and his brother, Jamal Smith, took place on West Jefferson Street near Stryker Avenue after a demonstration protesting the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers.

A video posted on YouTube shows O’Dekirk grabbing Williams and dragging him away before Williams’ brother intervenes.

O’Dekirk later said he was pushed before grabbing Williams.

Williams and Smith were arrested by Joliet police on probable cause of aggravated assault and mob action. Prosecutors decided not to file charges against Williams and Smith when they appeared in court July 2.

The incident has led to protests, including demonstrations outside O’Dekirk’s home in Joliet, and calls for the former Joliet police officer’s resignation.

O’Dekirk has said he will not resign and plans to finish his term. He has said that he “only acted to defend myself because I felt my personhood was threatened.”