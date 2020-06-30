Illinois State Police still investigating Joliet mayor’s scuffle at protest

Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk (left) grabbing Victor Williams by the collar at a May 31 protest in Joliet. (Photo provided)

The Illinois State Police have not yet completed the investigation of Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk’s scuffle at a demonstration protesting the death of George Floyd.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Delila Garcia said the investigation of the May 31 incident involving O’Dekirk, Victor Williams and his brother Jamal Smith is “still open and ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.”

“There is also no estimate of when the investigation will be completed,” she said.

The brothers’ attorney Lawrence X. O’Reilly said he spoke with the lead investigator Tuesday afternoon and he confirmed the investigation is still ongoing.

“They are awaiting additional information from different individuals,” O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly said Williams and Smith have already spoken with the state police and cooperated with their investigation. He also said additional videos of the incident, along with photographic evidence of injuries, were provided to the police.

Williams and Smith are scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Will County Courthouse.

The two men were arrested by Joliet police on probable cause of aggravated assault and mob action. O’Reilly and his partner Michael Baker have said assault and battery charges should be considered against O’Dekirk.

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow called on the Illinois State Police to conduct an investigation of the incident “to avoid any potential conflicts of interest and ensure a completely transparent process.”

Glasgow’s spokeswoman Carole Cheney only said "the matter is still pending” in response to questions on whether formal charges will be filed against Williams and Smith this Thursday, and if Glasgow’s office will review the state police investigation and determine the charges in the case.

The May 31 incident has sparked calls for O’Dekirk to resign as mayor from faith leaders, protesters and city councilwoman Bettye Gavin. Protests against O’Dekirk have been held at his law firm O’Dekirk, Allred and Associates and his home in Joliet.