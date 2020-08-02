Joliet protesters chant outside homes of O’Dekirk and Mudron

Loretta Hobbs (center), Latasha Simmons (right) and several other protesters march Saturday on Buell Avenue in Joliet while protesting against Mayor Bob O'Dekirk and police misconduct . (Felix Sarver)

About a dozen protesters gathered again outside Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk’s home to demand his resignation but also took the demonstration to City Councilman Pat Mudron’s home.

Since June 19, the AndJustUs4All group and other protesters have occasionally stood outside O’Dekirk’s home on Buell Avenue to call for his resignation since his scuffle with Victor Williams and Jamal Smith at a protest on May 31. The Illinois State Police have been investigating the incident.

On Saturday, Steven Newell, a co-founder of AndJustUs4All, chanted “Mayor O, you gotta go!” through a loud speaker while in front of O’Dekirk’s home. No one emerged from the mayor's home during the demonstration.

“Bob, you need to stand up and a be man, because you will be held accountable for your actions,” Newell said.

Newell, an African American, also referred to O’Dekirk’s 2015 campaign slogan “Joliet Can Be Great Again," saying "last time I checked Joliet has never been great for my people."

After the protest at O’Dekirk’s home, the protesters marched to Mudron’s home several blocks away. Loretta Hobbs, a co-founder of AndJustUs4All, has said the group planned to bring the protests to the homes of other council members.

The protesters continued to chant “Mayor O, you gotta go!” and “No justice, no peace!” on the way to Mudron’s home.

Bernell Simmons, a founder of AndJustUs4All, said there’s a need to “clean up the City of Joliet” and it starts with Mudron and O’Dekirk.

No one came out of Mudron’s home either.

Flowaya M. Mitchell, the aunt of Eric Lurry Jr., said her nephew’s death in Joliet police custody was “cruel and was not justice.”

The Will County Coroner’s Office ruled Lurry died from a fatal drug overdose and the Will County State’s Attorney found no fault with the officers at the scene.

“Please hold these officers accountable for what they have done,” Mitchell said.

Teresa Chiletz said she didn’t want her property taxes paying for the Joliet Police Department "to kill innocent people.”

“And you, Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, you should be in jail,” Chietz said. “You assaulted an innocent young man.”