New commissioner appointed to Joliet police board same day he backs mayor

Mayor Bob O'Dekirk speaks at a Tuesday press conference to address the controversy over his scuffle with two protesters at a Black Lives Matter rally on May 31. (Shaw Local News Network)

Mayor Bob O’Dekirk appointed one of the three black leaders who backed him during a news conference on the mayor’s protest scuffle to the city police board later the same day.

The mayor’s appointment of Brad Price, a retired Joliet police officer and member of the Black Police Officers Association, was approved, 7-0, by the City Council on Tuesday evening without discussion but for one councilman’s question.

"Did I miss it? Did we get any information on Mr. Price?" councilman Pat Mudron said before voting.

"No, I just received the name this evening," City Clerk Christa Desiderio replied.

Mudron proceeded to join the other council members at the meeting voting for Price, although he said Friday that the council should get information before approving mayoral appointments.

"We need to be more diligent on that," Mudron said.

Mudron said that he did not know who Price was or that he spoke on the mayor's behalf that day.

Price, who is black, joins a Board of Fire and Police Commissioners that has become diversified under O'Dekirk's leadership with the appointment of black, Hispanic and women commissioners.

But the timing of the appointment is being questioned, at least by those who have criticized O’Dekirk for his involvement in the scuffle with two black protesters at a May 31 Black Lives Matter demonstration,

The Rev. Warren Dorris, a former Joliet councilman who is among a group of pastors that has called for O'Dekirk's resignation because of the protest matter, noted Price's appointment was not on the council agenda.

"He was a good police officer," Dorris said of Price. "But look at the circumstances, he stands up and supports the mayor, and five hours later he's on the police and fire board."

Price was not scheduled to speak at the news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Dave Jackson, a Joliet police detective and president of the Joliet Black Police Officers Association, was called to speak. Instead, Price came to the lectern.

Price in his comments pointed to O'Dekirk's appointment of African Americans to city boards.

"He's dismantled the old boy's club and is creating city government that reflects the diverse complexion of this city," Price said. "Let's not move backwards."

O’Dekirk has faced calls for his resignation because of the scuffle that led to the arrest of two black men, whose lawyers contend were provoked by the mayor.

Mudron said the council typically gives the mayor leeway in mayoral appointments but also usually gets background information before approving them.

“It’s the mayor’s appointment,” Mudron said. “He has the right to appoint whoever he wants. I understand that’s the tradition.”