3 men tried to steal from Joliet Walgreens: cops

Three men were arrested after they attempted to break into Joliet Walgreens to steal cough syrup and Xanax, according to prosecutors.

On Monday, Jon W. Hansen, 20, of Shorewood, Tyler L. Peters, 20, of Plainfield, and Vern C. Sjogreen Jr., 20, of Joliet, had broke into the Walgreens at 1801 Ingalls Ave., according to Joliet police.

About 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the burglary in progress and determined the men arrived in a black Ford pickup truck and attempted to break into the store through a window and door, police said. Peters was the driver of the vehicle, according to a Will County assistant state’s attorney.

Hansen, Peters and Sjogsreen fled the scene before the officers arrived but they were later found near the 1900 block of Cinnamon Court, police said.

The three men devised the plan to break into the Walgreens while they were smoking marijuana and eating tacos at a Taco Bell restaurant, according to a Will County assistant state’s attorney.

Judge Brian Barrett set Peters’ bond at $30,000 and set both Hansen’s and Sjogreen’s bonds at $100,000. The men need to post 10% of their bonds for their release from the Will County jail.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office requested a $100,000 bond for Peters because of the nature of the charges even though he did not have any past criminal history.

Peters’ attorney Steve Haney asked for a lower bond after telling Judge Brian Barrett his client works for his father’s construction company and attended Joliet West High School.