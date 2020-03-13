August 22, 2024
News - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley police reports for March 13, 2020

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency lights

Lee County Sheriff

Dylan. P. Blumhoff, 25, of Polo; 5:28 a.m. Thursday; failure to pay or appear in court.

Amanda L. Loomis, 34, of Compton; 8:50 a.m. suspended license, posted $1,500 bond.

Justin A. Ullrich, 32, of Amboy; 10:11 a.m. Thursday; DUI, no insurance; posted $3,000 bond.

Addison M. Machen, 28, of Amboy; 9:50 p.m. Thursday; failure to appear, posted $1,000 bond.

Ogle County Sheriff

Jacob D. Duke, 20, of Oregon; 2:50 p.m. Thursday at Nashua and Scout roads; DUI drugs, DUI alcohol; taken to Ogle County Jail.

Jason Dziudzek, 33, of Rock Falls; 3:57 p.m. Wednesday at state Route 2 and Ashelford Drive; revoked license, possession of hypodermic needles, two Lee County warrants, Rockford Police warrant; taken to Ogle County Jail.

